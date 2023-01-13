ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft

C.J. Stroud is turning pro. The Ohio State quarterback declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, all but cementing his name being called in the top five in April. Monday is the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft Field Level Media ranks Stroud as the No. 5 overall prospect in this year's draft and the No. 3 quarterback behind Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
Jim Harbaugh remaining as U-M head coach

After another flirtation with the NFL, Jim Harbaugh is returning to coach Michigan in 2023. "I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines," university president Santa Ono tweeted Monday. "That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel." "I love the relationship...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Reports: Ravens to play both Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown

With an injured Lamar Jackson out, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly plan to use both backup quarterbacks during Sunday night's AFC wild-card game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Multiple reports said the Ravens will deploy the unusual strategy with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown, despite challenges with each. Huntley, 24, is dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder as well as a wrist injury. He was listed as questionable on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Giants upset Vikings in Daniel Jones' strong playoff debut

Daniel Jones accounted for 379 total yards in his first NFL playoff start and the sixth-seeded New York Giants pulled off a 31-24 wild-card upset of the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. Jones threw for 301 yards on 24 of 35 passes with two touchdowns while adding 78 yards on 17 rushes. That made him the first quarterback in playoff history to throw for more than 300 yards and two scores while adding more than 70 yards on the ground. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dak Prescott, Cowboys rout Buccaneers to end road playoff woes

Dak Prescott passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominating 31-14 victory over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFC wild-card round. Prescott passed for 305 yards while guiding the fifth-seeded Cowboys to their first playoff road victory since prevailing 30-20 over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 17, 1993, at Candlestick Park. Dallas broke an eight-game road skid with the win. ...
TAMPA, FL
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts rested, ready for Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts use his bye week wisely to be ready for work as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field Tuesday. Hurts said he rested and reviewed his two regular-season wins over the New York Giants to prepare for the NFC Divisional playoff meeting Saturday. "We put ourselves in this position by what we did all season, the consistency we had all season and the focus," Hurts said. "I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23

A few more pieces to the 2023 NFL Draft puzzle fell into place this weekend. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the draft, but the expected top-5 pick has 72 hours to reconsider and return to the Buckeyes before the full field of eligible prospects is released to the NFL's 32 teams. And five teams transitioned swiftly from playoff preparation to draft preparation, learning their precise location in the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

Thirty years after Bill Belichick brought him to Cleveland as a scout and assistant, Jim Schwartz is back with the Browns. Schwartz is the new defensive coordinator of the Browns, who parted with Joe Woods at the end of the 2022 season. The first candidate interviewed for the position, Schwartz beat out Pittsburgh Steelers assistant head coach Brian Flores, Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai and Philadelphia Eagles...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cowboys K Brett Maher's 4 straight missed PATs make history

Not everyone on the Dallas sideline was enjoying the Cowboys' dominant start to the playoffs Monday night. After the Cowboys and the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded punts in each of the first four drives to start their NFC wild-card game, the Cowboys scored touchdowns on each of their next four possessions. But each drive ended the same way -- a missed extra point by Brett Maher. ...
DALLAS, TX
Damar Hamlin lends support from home as Bills face Dolphins

Damar Hamlin is cheering on his teammates from home as his Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card clash Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. It had been unclear whether Hamlin would attend the playoff game just two weeks after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati. Hamlin, 24, visited with teammates on Saturday, three days after being discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. ...
