NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
Thirty years after Bill Belichick brought him to Cleveland as a scout and assistant, Jim Schwartz is back with the Browns. Schwartz is the new defensive coordinator of the Browns, who parted with Joe Woods at the end of the 2022 season. The first candidate interviewed for the position, Schwartz beat out Pittsburgh Steelers assistant head coach Brian Flores, Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai and Philadelphia Eagles...
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) puts pressure on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Jan 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) catches a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball in front of New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox (49) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Allen, Bills edge Dolphins in wild-card game
Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Buffalo defense stood firm in the fourth quarter as the Bills defeated the visiting Miami Dolphins 34-31 in an AFC wild-card game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The second-seeded Bills forced the Dolphins into a fourth-and-1 near midfield late in the game. Miami took too long getting to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball, causing a delay-of-game penalty, and Skylar Thompson threw incomplete on fourth-and-6. ...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts rested, ready for Giants
Quarterback Jalen Hurts use his bye week wisely to be ready for work as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field Tuesday. Hurts said he rested and reviewed his two regular-season wins over the New York Giants to prepare for the NFC Divisional playoff meeting Saturday. "We put ourselves in this position by what we did all season, the consistency we had all season and the focus," Hurts said. "I...
Reports: Ravens to play both Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown
With an injured Lamar Jackson out, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly plan to use both backup quarterbacks during Sunday night's AFC wild-card game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Multiple reports said the Ravens will deploy the unusual strategy with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown, despite challenges with each. Huntley, 24, is dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder as well as a wrist injury. He was listed as questionable on the...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Giants upset Vikings in Daniel Jones' strong playoff debut
Daniel Jones accounted for 379 total yards in his first NFL playoff start and the sixth-seeded New York Giants pulled off a 31-24 wild-card upset of the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. Jones threw for 301 yards on 24 of 35 passes with two touchdowns while adding 78 yards on 17 rushes. That made him the first quarterback in playoff history to throw for more than 300 yards and two scores while adding more than 70 yards on the ground. ...
Dak Prescott, Cowboys rout Buccaneers to end road playoff woes
Dak Prescott passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominating 31-14 victory over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFC wild-card round. Prescott passed for 305 yards while guiding the fifth-seeded Cowboys to their first playoff road victory since prevailing 30-20 over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 17, 1993, at Candlestick Park. Dallas broke an eight-game road skid with the win. ...
Jerry Jones: Brett Maher's issues has Cowboys considering 2 kickers
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher might have competition, or friendly company, when Dallas visits the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Maher made NFL history in the NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night with four missed extra-point attempts. Maher finally connected on a PAT in the fourth quarter. "I'm Money Maher's biggest fan," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "I talked to...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Does Quay Walker Have a Problem?
After a second ejection vs. the Lions, does Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker have a problem?
Bucs WR Russell Gage gets carted off due to injury
Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field on a backboard due to an apparent neck injury with 2:55 left in the Buccaneers' NFC wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Gage was unable to get up on multiple occasions after an incomplete pass was thrown his way by Tom Brady. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson's right arm smacked into the side of Gage's helmet on the play. ...
Bengals knock off Ravens on historic fumble return TD
Sam Hubbard scored on a 98-yard fumble return, the longest in postseason history, and Joe Burrow accounted for two touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals registered a 24-17 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in the AFC wild-card round. Logan Wilson had 10 tackles and forced the fumble on the game-changing play and Ja'Marr Chase had nine receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown for third-seeded Cincinnati. Burrow passed for 209 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another score for the Bengals,...
2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23
A few more pieces to the 2023 NFL Draft puzzle fell into place this weekend. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the draft, but the expected top-5 pick has 72 hours to reconsider and return to the Buckeyes before the full field of eligible prospects is released to the NFL's 32 teams. And five teams transitioned swiftly from playoff preparation to draft preparation, learning their precise location in the...
