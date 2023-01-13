ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Opponents criticize three of 13 possible Deschutes County landfill sites ahead of Tuesday Committee meeting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three proposed Deschutes County landfill sites in the Millican Valley are getting early opposition from members of the public, ahead of a Tuesday meeting by the Solid Waste Advisory Committee. The pushback comes amid an early lack of specifics about where the landfill will go, the selection criteria, how surrounding areas,
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Body Of Missing Woman Recovered In Shevlin Park

BEND, OR -- The body of Melissa Trench was recovered Sunday afternoon. Authorities began searching for the 38-year-old Bend woman after she was reported missing December 27. Deschutes County 911 received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday from a group searching for Trench in Shevlin Park. The caller reported finding what they believed was a body on the south end of the park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606. Because the location is outside city limits, Deschutes County deputies responded with the Medical Examiner's Office and confirmed the body was that of Trench.
