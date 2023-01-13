ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Wild Card Weekend: Chargers-Jaguars Preview, Props, Prediction

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCtNv_0kEBSgn000

Two of the marquee young quarterbacks in the NFL will be on display in primetime on Saturday night when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second wild-card game of the day.

The Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence will also be making their first career postseason starts.

Lawrence got the better of the regular-season meeting, throwing for 262 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-10 win at Los Angeles in Week 3.

However, it's the wild-card Chargers (10-7) who are 2.5-point road favorites in the rematch against the AFC South champion Jaguars (9-8).

The line has held steady all week at BetMGM, where Los Angeles has been backed by 62 percent of the spread-line bets and 61 percent of the handle, while the Chargers' -145 moneyline has drawn 74 percent of the money.

They have also been the more popular play at DraftKings, where the Chargers have been supported by 59 percent of the spread-line bets and 63 percent of the money. However, the Jaguars' +120 moneyline has drawn 56 and 61 percent of the action, respectively.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the '21 draft, made big strides this season while passing for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. And suddenly, the Jaguars are a hot club entering the postseason for just the second time in the past 15 years.

"Now Trevor gets his opportunity," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. "It just goes to show how important that position is, as we know. We're just fortunate and blessed to have Trevor as our guy leading this football team."

The Chargers are hoping it is Herbert who takes that huge step forward.

Herbert, the sixth overall selection in 2020, passed for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his third straight solid campaign.

"He has always played his best when the stage is the biggest," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "That is how his career has been in the NFL. In primetime, the big games he has had for the first three years, he has always risen to the occasion because that is the type of competitor that he is."

PROP PICKS

Chargers WR Josh Palmer Over 4.5 Receptions (+130 at BetMGM/DraftKings): With Mike Williams ruled out Friday, Palmer is once again asked to step into a prominent role in the Chargers' passing game. He actually led the Chargers' wideouts with 72 catches on 107 targets during the regular season. He caught at least five passes in seven of 16 games played, with five of those coming during a six-game midseason stretch when Williams and Keenan Allen were battling injuries. His role tailed off the final month of the season, but Palmer will be called upon opposite Allen again on Saturday.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Over 76.5 Rushing Yards (-112 at BetRivers): The potential payout is slightly lower at -115 at the other two sportsbooks. Etienne's rushing production has been extremely sporadic -- seven games under 50 yards to go with five games topping 100 yards. The bottom line is, when Etienne gets enough touches, he typically produces. In Lawrence's first playoff game while coming off a mediocre Week 18 outing, Pederson would be wise to lean heavily on Etienne against a Chargers defense that ranked 28th in allowing 145.8 yards per game on the ground.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Anytime TD (-165 at DraftKings): This has been the second-most bet player prop of the weekend at the sportsbook after opening at -155. Ekeler reached the end zone at least once in 11 of the Chargers' final 14 regular-season games and averaged 17.2 touches over the final six. For those seeking a bigger payout, Ekeler is being offered at +550 to be the first touchdown scorer.

INJURY REPORT

Chargers: WR Mike Williams (back) was ruled out Friday, while pass rusher Joey Bosa (groin) was a full participant all week and is set to play.

Jaguars: Five players were as questionable, including Lawrence (toe), who was a limited practice participant all week. The other questionable Jaguars are WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), LS Ross Matiscik (back), OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and WR Kendric Pryor (shoulder).

PREDICTION

Experience matters, and not just at the quarterback position. Staley has come under fire for playing his starters deep into last weekend's game that had no bearing on the Chargers' playoff position, and Los Angeles likely lost Williams for the rest of the season as a result. Both coaches are known for being aggressive in crucial situations, but Pederson has a Super Bowl on his resume and we trust his ability to have the young Jaguars well-prepared.

--Jaguars 24, Chargers 23

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Rogersville Review

Josh Allen, Bills edge Dolphins in wild-card game

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Buffalo defense stood firm in the fourth quarter as the Bills defeated the visiting Miami Dolphins 34-31 in an AFC wild-card game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The second-seeded Bills forced the Dolphins into a fourth-and-1 near midfield late in the game. Miami took too long getting to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball, causing a delay-of-game penalty, and Skylar Thompson threw incomplete on fourth-and-6. ...
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Rogersville Review

Dak Prescott, Cowboys rout Buccaneers to end road playoff woes

Dak Prescott passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a dominating 31-14 victory over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the NFC wild-card round. Prescott passed for 305 yards while guiding the fifth-seeded Cowboys to their first playoff road victory since prevailing 30-20 over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 17, 1993, at Candlestick Park. Dallas broke an eight-game road skid with the win. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Rogersville Review

Reports: Ravens to play both Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown

With an injured Lamar Jackson out, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly plan to use both backup quarterbacks during Sunday night's AFC wild-card game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Multiple reports said the Ravens will deploy the unusual strategy with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown, despite challenges with each. Huntley, 24, is dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder as well as a wrist injury. He was listed as questionable on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Rogersville Review

Bengals knock off Ravens on historic fumble return TD

Sam Hubbard scored on a 98-yard fumble return, the longest in postseason history, and Joe Burrow accounted for two touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals registered a 24-17 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in the AFC wild-card round. Logan Wilson had 10 tackles and forced the fumble on the game-changing play and Ja'Marr Chase had nine receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown for third-seeded Cincinnati. Burrow passed for 209 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another score for the Bengals,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Rogersville Review

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday

When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise. "Tremendous coaching job, phenomenal coaching job. I'd imagine he's up for Coach of the Year," Reid said Tuesday. "His performance, how he's resurrected that program there -- that's not an easy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Rogersville Review

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts rested, ready for Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts use his bye week wisely to be ready for work as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field Tuesday. Hurts said he rested and reviewed his two regular-season wins over the New York Giants to prepare for the NFC Divisional playoff meeting Saturday. "We put ourselves in this position by what we did all season, the consistency we had all season and the focus," Hurts said. "I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Rogersville Review

Bucs WR Russell Gage gets carted off due to injury

Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field on a backboard due to an apparent neck injury with 2:55 left in the Buccaneers' NFC wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Gage was unable to get up on multiple occasions after an incomplete pass was thrown his way by Tom Brady. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson's right arm smacked into the side of Gage's helmet on the play. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy