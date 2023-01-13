ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CTQX_0kEBSZYn00

Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Josh Allen, Bills edge Dolphins in wild-card game

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Buffalo defense stood firm in the fourth quarter as the Bills defeated the visiting Miami Dolphins 34-31 in an AFC wild-card game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The second-seeded Bills forced the Dolphins into a fourth-and-1 near midfield late in the game. Miami took too long getting to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball, causing a delay-of-game penalty, and Skylar Thompson threw incomplete on fourth-and-6. ...
BUFFALO, NY
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Ravens to play both Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown

With an injured Lamar Jackson out, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly plan to use both backup quarterbacks during Sunday night's AFC wild-card game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Multiple reports said the Ravens will deploy the unusual strategy with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown, despite challenges with each. Huntley, 24, is dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder as well as a wrist injury. He was listed as questionable on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ashe Post & Times

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts rested, ready for Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts use his bye week wisely to be ready for work as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field Tuesday. Hurts said he rested and reviewed his two regular-season wins over the New York Giants to prepare for the NFC Divisional playoff meeting Saturday. "We put ourselves in this position by what we did all season, the consistency we had all season and the focus," Hurts said. "I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Giants upset Vikings in Daniel Jones' strong playoff debut

Daniel Jones accounted for 379 total yards in his first NFL playoff start and the sixth-seeded New York Giants pulled off a 31-24 wild-card upset of the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. Jones threw for 301 yards on 24 of 35 passes with two touchdowns while adding 78 yards on 17 rushes. That made him the first quarterback in playoff history to throw for more than 300 yards and two scores while adding more than 70 yards on the ground. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ashe Post & Times

Jerry Jones: Brett Maher's issues has Cowboys considering 2 kickers

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher might have competition, or friendly company, when Dallas visits the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Maher made NFL history in the NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night with four missed extra-point attempts. Maher finally connected on a PAT in the fourth quarter. "I'm Money Maher's biggest fan," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "I talked to...
DALLAS, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Bengals knock off Ravens on historic fumble return TD

Sam Hubbard scored on a 98-yard fumble return, the longest in postseason history, and Joe Burrow accounted for two touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals registered a 24-17 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in the AFC wild-card round. Logan Wilson had 10 tackles and forced the fumble on the game-changing play and Ja'Marr Chase had nine receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown for third-seeded Cincinnati. Burrow passed for 209 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another score for the Bengals,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday

When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise. "Tremendous coaching job, phenomenal coaching job. I'd imagine he's up for Coach of the Year," Reid said Tuesday. "His performance, how he's resurrected that program there -- that's not an easy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Bucs WR Russell Gage gets carted off due to injury

Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field on a backboard due to an apparent neck injury with 2:55 left in the Buccaneers' NFC wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Gage was unable to get up on multiple occasions after an incomplete pass was thrown his way by Tom Brady. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson's right arm smacked into the side of Gage's helmet on the play. ...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage moving extremities, still hospitalized

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage remains hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The team said Tuesday morning that Gage, 26, sustained a concussion and neck injury that required further testing. "Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation. Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23

A few more pieces to the 2023 NFL Draft puzzle fell into place this weekend. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the draft, but the expected top-5 pick has 72 hours to reconsider and return to the Buckeyes before the full field of eligible prospects is released to the NFL's 32 teams. And five teams transitioned swiftly from playoff preparation to draft preparation, learning their precise location in the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
873
Followers
4K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy