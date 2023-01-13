ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

By Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gy05b_0kEBSTGR00

Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ashe Post & Times

Jaguars intend to let 'house money' ride at Kansas City

Spoiler, underdog or longshot playing with house money, the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday unconcerned about the label they are receiving from the football world. "House money or our money, we're here now," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday. The fourth-seeded Jaguars (10-8) rallied from a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round and immediately recalibrated to prepare for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Giants QB Daniel Jones received 'little pep talk' from Eli Manning

During Monday night's "ManningCast" of the Dallas Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Eli Manning discussed the advice he gave to his successor with the New York Giants. Manning said Giants quarterback Daniel Jones reached out to him before his first playoff game Sunday, and Manning kept it brief with a "little pep talk." The Giants went on to upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and Jones drew plaudits for his performance. ...
NEW YORK STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Giants test Hurts tolerance, take third shot at rival Eagles

A healthy Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles begin their quest to send the franchise to its second Super Bowl in five years. Enter longtime NFC East rival and the sixth-seeded New York Giants for the third game with Philadelphia since Dec. 11 on Saturday night. The Eagles (14-3) drew the only bye in the conference by beating the Giants (10-7-1) in the regular-season finale Week 18. The Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday

When the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Andy Reid, they turned to one of his former pupils to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Doug Pederson's success story, from Philadelphia to present-day Jacksonville, hasn't taken Reid by surprise. "Tremendous coaching job, phenomenal coaching job. I'd imagine he's up for Coach of the Year," Reid said Tuesday. "His performance, how he's resurrected that program there -- that's not an easy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage hospitalized, 'doing great'

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage thanked well-wishers for their support and said he is "great," despite remaining hospitalized with head and neck injuries sustained Monday night in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I," he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "I just wanted to let you all know that I'm doing great and in great spirits!" ...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23

A few more pieces to the 2023 NFL Draft puzzle fell into place this weekend. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the draft, but the expected top-5 pick has 72 hours to reconsider and return to the Buckeyes before the full field of eligible prospects is released to the NFL's 32 teams. And five teams transitioned swiftly from playoff preparation to draft preparation, learning their precise location in the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts rested, ready for Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts use his bye week wisely to be ready for work as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field Tuesday. Hurts said he rested and reviewed his two regular-season wins over the New York Giants to prepare for the NFC Divisional playoff meeting Saturday. "We put ourselves in this position by what we did all season, the consistency we had all season and the focus," Hurts said. "I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Bills, Chiefs fans get first shot at AFC title game tickets

Bills and Chiefs fans were granted first access to AFC Championship Game tickets for the potential neutral-field matchup in Atlanta next weekend. Divisional playoff games this weekend will determine the site of the game, which could be played in Atlanta as a result of the cancellation of Buffalo's game at Cincinnati in Week 17. If Kansas City defeats the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Bills knock off the Bengals, the AFC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, QBs coach Shane Day

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day on Tuesday. The move come three days after the Chargers squandered a 27-point lead in a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC wild-card game. The comeback loss serves as the third-largest in NFL postseason history. Lombardi and Day were among the initial staff members hired by head coach Brandon Staley in 2021. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Take 5: Tom Brady's options for 2023

As engines start for the 2023 NFL season, Tom Brady turns 46 just a few days into training camp in August. But where will Brady blow out his candles next summer? Being a 10-time Super Bowl starter and seven-time champ buys Brady something not many others are assured: Options. And plenty of them. Brady won...
ALABAMA STATE
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

Jul 28, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

Thirty years after Bill Belichick brought him to Cleveland as a scout and assistant, Jim Schwartz is back with the Browns. Schwartz is the new defensive coordinator of the Browns, who parted with Joe Woods at the end of the 2022 season. The first candidate interviewed for the position, Schwartz beat out Pittsburgh Steelers assistant head coach Brian Flores, Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai and Philadelphia Eagles...
CLEVELAND, OH
