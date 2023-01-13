ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

This Stat Shows Just How Unlucky Ravens Have Been In Playoffs

The last two seasons for the Baltimore Ravens have both been undone by Lamar Jackson’s injuries. In 2021, his injury knocked them out of the playoff picture as the team was unable to win without him on the field. This season, the Ravens were able to make the playoffs without their star quarterback, but the division lead evaporated as they had a Wild Card spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

This Stat Shows How Epic Of Collapse Chargers Had vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers were making their first appearance in the postseason since the 2018 season. The stage didn’t look too big for them despite multiple key parts of the team making their postseason debuts including head coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert. For the first half of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy