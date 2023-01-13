Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up’ Spreads Joy, Pure and Simple [Listen]
In the late '90s, Shania Twain opened her now-signature hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," with an emphatic, euphoric declaration: "Let's go girls." Now, as she prepares to release her new album Queen of Me, the singer is once again bringing optimistic, high-energy and simple joy to her lyrics in her new song, "Giddy Up!"
Disabled veteran accuses George Santos of scamming him out of $3K for service dog's surgery: report
A disabled veteran said George Santos ran off with the cash from a GoFundMe for surgery for his beloved service dog, leaving his companion to die, according to a report from Patch.
Montanans Love This Truck, But Will They Buy the Electric Version?
One of the most popular truck brands in Montana just announced a new high-tech electric version, but will Montanans actually buy it?. We hear a lot of talk about electric vehicles, and how some of them aren't really suitable for Montana's climate. Tesla is credited for starting the EV trend, but more mainstream vehicle manufacturers have decided to get into the EV game, what does the future in Montana look like?
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0