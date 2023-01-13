Read full article on original website
GMA’s TJ Holmes looks somber on shopping trip as disgraced host & girlfriend Amy Robach fight their suspension from show
TJ Holmes has been spotted on a somber shopping trip in Manhattan amid his shocking affair and ongoing suspension from Good Morning America. Fans have urged show producers to fire the newscaster and his co-star Amy Robach after learning of their sordid relationship. But that hasn't stopped TJ, 45, from...
Actor Who Plastered His Headshot Around London, New York Nabs Agent, Looks to Future
The name Medhi Hamadouchi may not mean much to you but anyone who’s set foot in central London this year may well recognize Hamadouchi’s face. At the beginning of January the actor plastered 5,000 posters around the capital featuring his headshot and a QR code leading to his website. Despite being chastised by Westminster council (who he says sent him an email begging him to stop fly-posting) and, on one occasion, being chased by what he thinks was a police officer who caught him sticking up a poster, Hamadouchi’s self-publicity paid off: not only has he gone somewhat viral but he...
‘That ’90s Show’ New Cast Reveals Netflix Spinoff ‘Stands On Its Own’ From ‘That ’70s Show’ (Exclusive)
Point Place is welcoming a new generation of teenagers. That ’90s Show will feature a group of teenagers, including Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia, living it up in the summer of 1995. Over the course of the summer, Leia and her new friends bond in that beloved basement just like the That ’70s Show crew did all those years ago.
