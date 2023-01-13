Building a lead hasn’t been so much the issue for Eastern Washington this season. Keeping one has been a much bigger problem. But it wasn’t a problem Saturday. Eastern’s men’s basketball team shot 61% from the field – including 29 of 40 inside the arc – and cruised to its fifth Big Sky victory in as many games, defeating rival Idaho 95-74 at Reese Court in Cheney.

CHENEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO