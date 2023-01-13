The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 16 saw the founders of Three Arrows Capital (and the founders of CoinFLEX) raise funds for a new crypto exchange. Elsewhere, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faced harsh words from former FTX.US president Brett Harrison. Plus, Binance has recovered funds from an attack on the DeFi platform Harmony, ImmutableX has topped web3 funding charts, and Korbit is monitoring the accounts of employees and their families. Plus, research on Bitcoin’s price action.

1 DAY AGO