Mandan, ND

Hot 97-5

Why Is There Controversy Over This Bismarck Traffic Light?

I spent at least ten minutes surfing The Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page this morning. I make this pretty much a daily routine for me, once again I feel like I'm catching up on what's going on in Bismarck and Mandan. If you find yourself new to social media, OR Facebook, check out BPRN - for most of you that are already familiar with this colorful source ( I call it that for several reasons ) you know just how entertaining it could be when you have people voicing their opinions. Sometimes though it can lead to a few people that seem to love to "stir the pot" - then of course we read a volley of back-and-forth negative jabs towards each other, and we don't need that ( usually a moderator from BPRN will put an end to the bickering if it becomes too hostile )
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Destination Dakota: Bait and tackle your next catch in Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Right now, it’s a pleasant start to January, with temps in the 20’s and 30’s. Prime time to fire up the auger and drill some holes on the ice. Thousands of people all over the state have already ventured out ice fishing. Reporter Taylor Aasen met with one local tackle shop […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Foreigner comes to Prairie Knights Casino!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort has good news for those waiting for a band like Foreigner — the group has been scheduled to make an appearance in North Dakota! With 16 Top 30 hits and 10 multi-platinum albums, Foreigner is known as one of the biggest legends in Rock ‘N Roll. […]
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days

The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 1/9-1/15

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While many local businesses are planning to expand or move into Bismarck over the next year (including spas and full entertainment centers), the changing times have been difficult on others, with closures and concerns being a major feature of the most recent news. Added on to removals and hall of fame […]
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Update On New Gas Station-C Store & Strip Mall In Bismarck

The new gas station and strip mall that will be going in on South Washington is starting to take shape. You may have seen the signs posted by now, "Coming Soon-On the Run". This open field is about a block north of the intersection of South Washington and Burleigh Avenue on the east side of Washington.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Two chili fundraisers each draw a crowd in Bismarck

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Plenty of hungry people showed up for dinner on Saturday evening to chow down on chili.Two organizations were hosting cookoff fundraisers, with money benefiting some good causes. The stages were set as dozens of people were eager to ladle out some goodness around Bismarck over the weekend. And like every good […]
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Deadly head-on crash south of Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has died after a head-on crash on Highway 1806 in North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:25 p.m. on January 12, approximately 20 miles south of Mandan. The crash report says a 24-year-old woman from Bismarck was...
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Bismarck man arrested in Monday morning shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police in Bismarck say they arrested a man after a shooting that happened at a mobile home park. Police arrested Joe Laster-Sims, after they say he allegedly shot a 37-year-old man early Monday morning. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police say it happened at the Hay Creek mobile […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

BRB: Tipsy times at the Bismarck Beerfest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a city as full of bars and independent breweries as Bismarck, it goes without saying that we’re big fans of beer. As such, it’s only natural that festivals and events frequently spring up to celebrate the accomplishments and new creations of local breweries. One of these events — known as […]
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Check Out This Awesome Job Opportunity Here In Bismarck

Are you looking for work? Feel like you are in a rut where you are right now?. Well listen, I have a great opportunity for you that I came across this morning - pretty flexible since the hours will always be part-time. I actually thought more of the cool things that this new job would reward you with, for one the satisfaction of all your hard efforts teaming up with everyone else and providing an amazing concert. As of the first of this year, Nightlife Sound and Lighting took over the local crew at the Bismarck Event Center/Belle Mehus Auditorium. That's right, your job would take you behind the scenes of some awesome concerts, broadway shows, and other sources of entertainment. Check out some inviting details:
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

24-year-old Bismarck woman killed in head-on collision

UPDATE- POSTED JANUARY 14, 2:18 P.M. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of the individuals involved in the crash occurring on Highway 1806 on January 12. The 24-year-old woman who was killed during the crash has been identified as Kennedy Marie Carry Moccasin. ORIGINAL STORY- POSTED JANUARY 13, 10:53 A.M. BISMARCK, N.D. […]
BISMARCK, ND
