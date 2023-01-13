ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest suspect in December armed robbery

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspected wanted for an armed robbery back in December was arrested in Statesboro Monday. According to the Statesboro Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2022, at a home in the 100 block of Inman Lane. The victim told police he’d been robbed of cash at gunpoint. Detectives identified […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman killed in Fairview Ave. fire

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call at 5914 Fairview Ave. when they found heavy smoke coming from the home just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 17. SFD entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire. When searching the structure for any victims, crews located an unresponsive woman and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Woman dies after fire at Fairview Avenue home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has died after firefighters found her unresponsive inside a Savannah home. According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Fairview Avenue on Tuesday around 1 p.m. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area and heavy smoke conditions throughout the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

UGA football player and team member killed in crash

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck. UGA football player and team member killed in crash. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Man Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot, Two Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Statesboro Police Department officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on January 10 for a male who had driven himself to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. He told the officers that he had been shot while driving on Brannen Street. Detectives located shell casings on Brannen, as well as obtained surveillance video from several locations. Two suspects were identified as Raheem Thomas and Chyna Jordan. Additional evidence was discovered during a search of their apartment. Thomas was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property- 1st Degree, and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Jordan was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault (Party to the Crime) and 1 count Obstruction (Misdemeanor). Both remain at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA
live5news.com

Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after overnight crash on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A pedestrian died in a crash on William Hilton Parkway Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to SCHP, at around 11:03 p.m. Sunday night, a 2007 Saturn Aura struck a pedestrian on William Hilton Parkway near Matthews Drive. The...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Grice Connect

Sweetheart Circle flagpole replaced after 60 years of service

Sweetheart Circle is one of the most famous and frequented places at Georgia Southern University. Sitting at the heart of campus, the landscape is spacious and full of live oaks and pecan trees with plenty of places to sit and read a book or throw a frisbee around with friends. Local legend holds that if one walks with their sweetheart around the circle three times, they are sure to get married one day.
STATESBORO, GA
stnonline.com

Georgia Student Hit and Killed While Running After School Bus

A child was hit and killed in Statesboro on Jan. 11 while chasing after the school bus, reported WJCL News. According to the article, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch stated that the school bus was turning into a subdivision, with warning lights activated on but its stop sign was not extended.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bull River Bridge reopened after ice-related accidents

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Bull River Bridge has reponed after being closed this morning. Police say that the ice caused two accidents prior to the closure. An officer from the Chatham County Police Department picked up 12 bags of salt at Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Blvd. Officers then spread the salt across the […]
SAVANNAH, GA

