wtoc.com
‘I just started screaming for help every where:’ Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the explosion.
Strange Coincidence: Michael Myers Made The Most Wanted List On Friday The 13th
On Friday the 13th, Michael Myers was listed on the "Most Wanted" list in Chatham County, Georgia. It's not what you're thinking. The cops are not on the lookout for the masked killer from the movie "Halloween," but they are on the lookout for Michael Myers. The Wanted. According to...
Statesboro police arrest suspect in December armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspected wanted for an armed robbery back in December was arrested in Statesboro Monday. According to the Statesboro Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2022, at a home in the 100 block of Inman Lane. The victim told police he’d been robbed of cash at gunpoint. Detectives identified […]
wtoc.com
U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
WJCL
Guyton Police Officer suspended: City looking into social media posts, community questioning response time
Officer Derrian Williams has been suspended from the Guyton Police Department following concerns about one of his social media accounts. The officer was the first from the Guyton Police Department to get to the scene of the house of 89-year-old Betty Ruth Badgett, who was found dead on Christmas Eve.
WJCL
One dead, four critically injured in I-95 crash in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Fan meets Devin Willock hours before he was killed in car crash. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision Monday morning that left one person dead and four others critically injured. The crash happened on Interstate 95 around 9:15 a.m. at the...
WRDW-TV
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
Woman killed in Fairview Ave. fire
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call at 5914 Fairview Ave. when they found heavy smoke coming from the home just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 17. SFD entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire. When searching the structure for any victims, crews located an unresponsive woman and […]
WSAV-TV
Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and run puts son in critical condition
Tonight a Hardeeville family is in need of answers after their son suffered severe brain damage in a hit and run accident on Friday. they tell news 3, the driver left the teenager on the side of the road and sped away. Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and...
wtoc.com
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20. The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more. Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!. For...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
wtoc.com
Woman dies after fire at Fairview Avenue home
WSAV-TV
UGA football player and team member killed in crash
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck. UGA football player and team member killed in crash. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates...
allongeorgia.com
Man Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot, Two Arrested for Aggravated Assault
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on January 10 for a male who had driven himself to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. He told the officers that he had been shot while driving on Brannen Street. Detectives located shell casings on Brannen, as well as obtained surveillance video from several locations. Two suspects were identified as Raheem Thomas and Chyna Jordan. Additional evidence was discovered during a search of their apartment. Thomas was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property- 1st Degree, and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Jordan was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault (Party to the Crime) and 1 count Obstruction (Misdemeanor). Both remain at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
live5news.com
Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
abcnews4.com
Sweetheart Circle flagpole replaced after 60 years of service
Sweetheart Circle is one of the most famous and frequented places at Georgia Southern University. Sitting at the heart of campus, the landscape is spacious and full of live oaks and pecan trees with plenty of places to sit and read a book or throw a frisbee around with friends. Local legend holds that if one walks with their sweetheart around the circle three times, they are sure to get married one day.
stnonline.com
Georgia Student Hit and Killed While Running After School Bus
A child was hit and killed in Statesboro on Jan. 11 while chasing after the school bus, reported WJCL News. According to the article, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch stated that the school bus was turning into a subdivision, with warning lights activated on but its stop sign was not extended.
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
Bull River Bridge reopened after ice-related accidents
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Bull River Bridge has reponed after being closed this morning. Police say that the ice caused two accidents prior to the closure. An officer from the Chatham County Police Department picked up 12 bags of salt at Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Blvd. Officers then spread the salt across the […]
