Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville BB Recruiting: Ballard’s Gabe Sisk needs an offer

It has to be difficult for Head Coach Kenny Payne and the staff not to look forward to next season in hopes of a massive roster overhaul, while they are currently sitting with a 2-16 cumulative record. The Louisville basketball team is not where it normally is this season. Usually, Louisville basketball is synonymous with greatness and it was synonymous with the legendary Rick Pitino for many years.
uoflcardgame.com

Losing a way of life for UofL basketball, Kenny Payne

The post game radio show was the same for University of Louisville fans leaving the KFC Yum! Center on the way home after the Cardinals’ 80-59 loss to North Carolina on Saturday. Not happy with coach Kenny Payne. Not happy with the players. Not happy with the weather outside...
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Random Observations Louisville Win

UNC Basketball defeated the Louisville Cardinals 80-59 on Saturday. Below are random observations from this important true road win. Does anyone remember when Armando Bacot was often called “soft” his freshman year and many wondered about his toughness?. No one is questioning it now. One thing that this...
Card Chronicle

Louisville-North Carolina preview

Louisville Cardinals (2-15, 0-6) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3) Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky. Announcers: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analyst) and Angel Gray (sideline) Favorite: North Carolina by 13. Series: North Carolina leads, 18-7 Last Meeting: North Carolina won, 70-63, on Feb. 21, 2022 in...
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: North Carolina

This might happen on occasion. You’re at a movie about an hour fifteen in. Your large popcorn is long gone. Despite the ridiculous tariff it would have set you back, you’re pissed you didn’t spring for the extra four bucks for free refills. All the ice has melted in the $8 Big Red which is watery.
Radio Ink

Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58

Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
bestthingsky.com

10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky

Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
WSAZ

Kentucky has a new millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
wymt.com

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
wdrb.com

State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
