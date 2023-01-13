Alben Bryan Mills was born on March 11, 1939 in the Cranes Nest community of Knox County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Marcum Mills and Effie Messer Mills. He was united in marriage to Suk Hui “Katy” Mills of London, Kentucky. He is also survived by a son, Bryan Mills and wife Jackie of Corbin, Kentucky; four step children, Joyce Roberts and husband Jimmy, Billy Robinson and wife Robbin, Charley Robinson and wife Melissa all of Manchester, Kentucky, Steeley Reeves and wife Ellen of Richmond, Kentucky; one brother, James Mills, Jr. of Barbourville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Brittany, Brianna; eight step-grandchildren, Whitney, Saundra, Wyatt, Connor, Corey, Lily, Shayla and Casey Wayne; five great grandchildren, Ramsey, Shepherd, Presley, Hadleigh and Addalyn plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Hunter and Nadine Mills.

