Obituary for Candice Lynn Harvey (1990-2023)
Ms. Candice Lynn Harvey, 32, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of Cathie Cadle Partin and the late John Harvey born on May 16, 1990 in Pineville. Candice was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, reading and writing short stories.
Obituary for Ruby Ann Davis (1948-2023)
Mrs. Ruby Ann Davis age 74 of Barbourville departed this life on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Corbin. She is the daughter of Myrl and Oda Mae Hale. She was born on December 9, 1948 in Barbourville Kentucky. Ruby was a member of the Highland Park Baptist Church. She loved camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Obituary for Jackie Matlock (1957-2023)
Mrs. Jackie Matlock, 65, of Barbourville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Doris Peace born on April 13, 1957 in Barbourville. Jackie was a retired quality analyst from Nucsafe and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed sewing,...
Obituary for Alben Bryan Mills (1939-2023)
Alben Bryan Mills was born on March 11, 1939 in the Cranes Nest community of Knox County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Marcum Mills and Effie Messer Mills. He was united in marriage to Suk Hui “Katy” Mills of London, Kentucky. He is also survived by a son, Bryan Mills and wife Jackie of Corbin, Kentucky; four step children, Joyce Roberts and husband Jimmy, Billy Robinson and wife Robbin, Charley Robinson and wife Melissa all of Manchester, Kentucky, Steeley Reeves and wife Ellen of Richmond, Kentucky; one brother, James Mills, Jr. of Barbourville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Brittany, Brianna; eight step-grandchildren, Whitney, Saundra, Wyatt, Connor, Corey, Lily, Shayla and Casey Wayne; five great grandchildren, Ramsey, Shepherd, Presley, Hadleigh and Addalyn plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Hunter and Nadine Mills.
