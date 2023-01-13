Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
wdrb.com
JCPS 5th grader lands spot on national tour of 'Hits the Musical'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools' student is going on tour with a national production. Karsen is a JCPS fifth grader at Stopher Elementary who earned a spot with "Hits the Musical." The school district said 7,000 people auditioned for the show. It features 29 performers ages...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Derby Museum art contest winner surprised at school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mercy Academy junior was surprised at school Wednesday morning with the news she won the Kentucky Derby Museum's Horsing Around with Art competition. Hadley Klusman was announced as the Grand Prize winner and was given a dozen red roses. She also got the "Spring Race...
Louisville BB Recruiting: Ashton Williamson needs an offer
Currently, Louisville has two members of the Class of 2023 recruiting class, 6-foot-6 small forward Kaleb Glenn out of La Porte, Indiana and 6-foot-6 small forward Curtis Williams Jr. out of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. These two players add great depth to the forward position for Louisville basketball, but Coach Kenny Payne needs assets on all fronts this coming offseason because more than likely the roster will be a complete overhaul from this season to next season.
wdrb.com
Construction progressing for outdoor game yard at riverfront near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on a new outdoor game yard is progressing along the Ohio River in Louisville. The Goodbounce Pickleball Yard is near Waterfront Park at 1515 River Shore Drive. The space by River Park Place Marina overlooks the Ohio River. Pickleball lovers will be able to join...
wdrb.com
Baxter Avenue Theatres in the Highlands closed 'until further notice'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baxter Avenue Theatres in the Highlands is closed "until further notice" because of a water main issue. The movie theater posted the news on its website sometime Tuesday. It's unclear when the theater will reopen, or the extent of the water main issue. Those who have...
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
wdrb.com
2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
wdrb.com
Froggy's Popcorn celebrates National Popcorn Day and a Grand Opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Thursday, January 19th, 2023 is National Popcorn Day. WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Froggy's Popcorn new retail store for all things popcorn. Melanie Fischer, aka Popcorn Mel, celebrates the Grand Opening of Froggy’s Popcorn’s first retail location (Officially Opened November 25, 2022) with a 4 day event starting on National Popcorn Day.
247Sports
Louisville offers high-scoring junior college guard
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has said his staff will be very active in the transfer portal market at the end of this season. And you can also add the junior college ranks. U of L has extended an offer to high-scoring junior college guard Koron Davis,...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Can Louisville overachieve against Pitt, a legit ACC overachiever?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Have you heard the things people said about the Pittsburgh men’s basketball team, the one the University of Louisville will host Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center?. Not encouraging. In a post at WatchStadium.com less than three months ago, Jeff Goodman...
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
wdrb.com
Good Belly Sandwich Shop to open in Highlands location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville food truck plans to open its own storefront. Good Belly Sandwich Shop will soon be taking over the site of the former Silly Axe Café at 2216 Dundee Road in the Highlands. The restaurant will feature Jewish-inspired deli sandwiches and will be...
Louisville Cracks Top 10 for '24 TE Dylan Mesman
The tight end from Michigan is a top-250 prospect in the Class of 2024.
wdrb.com
The Vernon Lanes building has had bowling for more than 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vernon Lanes keeps people busy in Butchertown. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the entertainment destination. The updated historic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown has been open to bowlers for almost a year. The building has been on Story Avenue for more than 150 years and was first used...
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This Year
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
Card Chronicle
Louisville football No. 5 in ACCDN’s way too early top 5
Remember, the ACC is moving away from divisions in 2023, so the race will be for the top two spots. Louisville does not have the No. 1, No. 3 or No. 4 team in these rankings on its schedule this season (although Florida State at No. 4 feels a bit ridiculous), and gets No. 2 (Duke) at home.
