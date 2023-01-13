ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Derby Museum art contest winner surprised at school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mercy Academy junior was surprised at school Wednesday morning with the news she won the Kentucky Derby Museum's Horsing Around with Art competition. Hadley Klusman was announced as the Grand Prize winner and was given a dozen red roses. She also got the "Spring Race...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville BB Recruiting: Ashton Williamson needs an offer

Currently, Louisville has two members of the Class of 2023 recruiting class, 6-foot-6 small forward Kaleb Glenn out of La Porte, Indiana and 6-foot-6 small forward Curtis Williams Jr. out of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. These two players add great depth to the forward position for Louisville basketball, but Coach Kenny Payne needs assets on all fronts this coming offseason because more than likely the roster will be a complete overhaul from this season to next season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Baxter Avenue Theatres in the Highlands closed 'until further notice'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baxter Avenue Theatres in the Highlands is closed "until further notice" because of a water main issue. The movie theater posted the news on its website sometime Tuesday. It's unclear when the theater will reopen, or the extent of the water main issue. Those who have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Froggy's Popcorn celebrates National Popcorn Day and a Grand Opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Thursday, January 19th, 2023 is National Popcorn Day. WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Froggy's Popcorn new retail store for all things popcorn. Melanie Fischer, aka Popcorn Mel, celebrates the Grand Opening of Froggy’s Popcorn’s first retail location (Officially Opened November 25, 2022) with a 4 day event starting on National Popcorn Day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville offers high-scoring junior college guard

University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has said his staff will be very active in the transfer portal market at the end of this season. And you can also add the junior college ranks. U of L has extended an offer to high-scoring junior college guard Koron Davis,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Good Belly Sandwich Shop to open in Highlands location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville food truck plans to open its own storefront. Good Belly Sandwich Shop will soon be taking over the site of the former Silly Axe Café at 2216 Dundee Road in the Highlands. The restaurant will feature Jewish-inspired deli sandwiches and will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The Vernon Lanes building has had bowling for more than 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vernon Lanes keeps people busy in Butchertown. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the entertainment destination. The updated historic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown has been open to bowlers for almost a year. The building has been on Story Avenue for more than 150 years and was first used...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville football No. 5 in ACCDN’s way too early top 5

Remember, the ACC is moving away from divisions in 2023, so the race will be for the top two spots. Louisville does not have the No. 1, No. 3 or No. 4 team in these rankings on its schedule this season (although Florida State at No. 4 feels a bit ridiculous), and gets No. 2 (Duke) at home.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy