California State

orangeandbluepress.com

$1,050 California Inflation Relief Checks to Hit Your Banks Today

Californians started receiving their MCTR last October and are still receiving it now. Eligible taxpayers can receive up to $1,050. $1,050 Middle-Class Tax Refund for California Residents. The state began releasing Middle-Class Tax Refunds last fall. More than 7 million direct deposits have been issued and more than 9 million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

U-Haul Makes 10 Storage Sites Free to California Flood Victims

U-Haul is making 10 storage sites in California available for 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to flood victim residents, the company announced Tuesday. Devastating and recurring storms have caused extensive home damage and left standing water in communities across California. Flooding has rendered roads impassable and destroyed some buildings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Federal disaster loans are now available to California small businesses and residents

SACRAMENTO (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that low interest federal disaster loans are now available to California businesses and residents. This is part of President Biden's major disaster declaration that was announced on Saturday. The declaration covers Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties. U.S. Small Business Administraton's Administrator Isabella Casillas The post Federal disaster loans are now available to California small businesses and residents appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

California and IRS Offer Storm Victims Tax Relief

Both the State of California and the IRS are offering some tax relief for those affected by these storms. Below are press releases from the State of California and from the IRS outlining the details. Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. Californians impacted by winter storms are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

California’s Storm Recovery Gets a Boost From Gov. Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Monday to boost the emergency response to the deadly storms that wallopped the state with floods, mudslides and untold billions of dollars in property damage. The order allows the state to deploy a higher-than-usual number of first responders, waive fees to replace damaged...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Tax season approaches: Cue dread, confusion, and mentally preparing to part with a chunk of your money. At least, that’s how many people think of taxes. But in recent years, especially after payments related to the pandemic and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

This East Bay City Just Got Its First Chinese American Councilman

Jeff Wang has made history twice now in Union City. Six years after becoming the first Chinese American on his local school board, he took the oath of office that made him the East Bay city’s first Chinese American councilman. And though the seat is nonpartisan, his recent inauguration...
UNION CITY, CA
sfstandard.com

What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City

Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

California may get digital driver’s licenses. What can I do with one of these?

(KTXL) — In his address reviewing the state budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom briefly touched on California’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licenses. A few states have already developed their own digital wallets, which let users carry around a “mobile Driver’s License,” abbreviated mDL, an official version of their driver’s license on their smartphone. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Could SF’s Iconic Palm Trees Disappear?

It’s hard to imagine Dolores Street or the Embarcadero without palm trees. These towering, frond-topped columns—which somehow came to symbolize glamor, relaxation and the California lifestyle—are practically synonymous with the Golden State. And yet a recent report about the death of Los Angeles’ iconic palm population and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

