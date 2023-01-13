Read full article on original website
Why Is There Controversy Over This Bismarck Traffic Light?
I spent at least ten minutes surfing The Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page this morning. I make this pretty much a daily routine for me, once again I feel like I'm catching up on what's going on in Bismarck and Mandan. If you find yourself new to social media, OR Facebook, check out BPRN - for most of you that are already familiar with this colorful source ( I call it that for several reasons ) you know just how entertaining it could be when you have people voicing their opinions. Sometimes though it can lead to a few people that seem to love to "stir the pot" - then of course we read a volley of back-and-forth negative jabs towards each other, and we don't need that ( usually a moderator from BPRN will put an end to the bickering if it becomes too hostile )
5 Of BisMan’s Smelliest Spots
We've all noticed it. There are certain areas in Bismarck-Mandan that have an unpleasant smell. For those who are not from the area, you might find this information useful. We've put together a list of the worst smelling spots in BisMan. Here are a couple areas where you should avoid any sort of "Lingering."
Update On New Gas Station-C Store & Strip Mall In Bismarck
The new gas station and strip mall that will be going in on South Washington is starting to take shape. You may have seen the signs posted by now, "Coming Soon-On the Run". This open field is about a block north of the intersection of South Washington and Burleigh Avenue on the east side of Washington.
Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days
The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
BisMan: Did You Know There’s A Bar That Will Serve You Alcohol Until 2 A.M.?
Yes, there's a bar that will serve you until 2AM, but it's not technically in Bismarck. You might not know it, but just north of town, Crossroads Tavern does something other bars in the area can't do. --They serve past 1 AM. Bismarck vs. Burleigh County. If you live in...
STOLEN CAR FOUND – “Thank You” To Thief Who DID THE RIGHT THING!
I'm not going to take credit for this one bit, I will say that I would LOVE to think that the thief read my article last week... ...and had a change of heart - decided that what he or she did was WRONG and that it was possible to STILL do the RIGHT thing - return the car. Check out what my friend Tammy Lockwood just wrote me:
Crossroads In Center – At A Career Crossroads – Announces Closing
Another sad story to write, and the awful trend continues... ...as the wave of local to North Dakota businesses that have "come to the crossroads" - the final announcements that are laced with real sentiment and sorrow. We have almost come to the point where we are immune to reading about yet another restaurant permanently shutting its doors for good. As many people have posted, the question we should all focus on is "What can we do as a community to keep all the restaurants we have come to consider as our friends, our neighbors, the businesses we have loved through the years and supported, how can we keep them open?"
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
Check Out This Awesome Job Opportunity Here In Bismarck
Are you looking for work? Feel like you are in a rut where you are right now?. Well listen, I have a great opportunity for you that I came across this morning - pretty flexible since the hours will always be part-time. I actually thought more of the cool things that this new job would reward you with, for one the satisfaction of all your hard efforts teaming up with everyone else and providing an amazing concert. As of the first of this year, Nightlife Sound and Lighting took over the local crew at the Bismarck Event Center/Belle Mehus Auditorium. That's right, your job would take you behind the scenes of some awesome concerts, broadway shows, and other sources of entertainment. Check out some inviting details:
Here In Bismarck – Do You Play Nice With The Shopping Carts?
I don't really remember the exact moment I began to pay attention to the cart protocol at store parking lots. I mean, after all, this SHOULD be a simple unwritten, unsaid set of easy rules of what to do when you are done shopping, and you successfully took the groceries out of your cart and into your car. Pretty now a quick decision, what to do with the cart? Most of us will take the extra few seconds and feet to steer our faithful cart into the open stall - or some refer to it as a corral. I actually took a couple of minutes out of my day to go out and witness for myself if people were playing nice with the shopping carts.
Now It’s Our TURN Bismarck To Embrace Brian Berry
It is time to reflect on our family, and all the little and big things that make us happy... ...AND with that being said it is ALSO time that we flex our "North Dakota Nice" muscles just a bit. I say this without a shred of hesitation when I know the love and power of neighbors, co-workers, and STRANGERS can lift anyone's spirits. A Facebook friend of mine has shared what her husband is going through, what her whole family is living with every day, Brian Berry has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Nodular Sclerosis. His wife Jennifer and daughters Sloan 3 and Lakyn 1 are of course by his side.
Hey Guy – When Are You Coming Out To Bismarck?
I mean Guy Fieri, THE Guy Fieri from the popular food network television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is WAY past due to come and visit Bismarck and Mandan. If he were to ask you to show him around, what local restaurants would immediately pop into your head? I mean unless YOU want to endure the pressure of preparing a home-cooked meal for a professional chef, it's now up to you - well you don't need to "Wine and Dine" him, but as a city, we are counting on YOU to show him some great restaurants here in BisMan. Here are some starters...
A Decision Has Been Made Concerning Bismarck’s Bucks Nightclub
The last song of the night has been played at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in downtown, Bismarck. The popular nightclub that has been a fixture in downtown Bismarck since March of 94 has decided to close its doors permanently. This comes after an announcement recently that Bucks would be closing their...
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
This has never happened to me personally in Bismarck but it has happened to me twice at my lake cabin. A snow plow over the course of the winter knocks down your mailbox. Come to think of it, it did happen to me back when I lived in Grand Forks a while back. I remember I called the city and it was a pretty big hassle before they did anything to fix it. I actually had a pretty expensive mailbox. I mailbox that I special ordered with a pair of beautiful Wood Ducks on it.
New Boutique Opening In Bismarck
If you're the type of person who likes to shop local, here's another way you can do just that. There's a new boutique coming to town; here's what you need to know. First, I have to admit, when I hear the word/name "Pearl" my mind immediately goes to Mr. Crab's daughter from SpongeBob SquarePants. Second, don't judge me.
6 Phone Numbers Every North Dakotan Should Have Saved For Emergencies
You know what they say, things go wrong when we least expect it. While we have the ability to look up any number we may need on Google, it's never a bad idea to have a few written down and stashed in your glove box, saved in your phone, or even memorized.
8 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Mandan, North Dakota
One of my co-workers wrote a story yesterday on "The Sketchiest Places in Bismarck." Her information was based on crime statistics and personal experience. Knowing this person as I do, I know there was absolutely no intention to criticize, slight, or make fun of anybody or any place. However, many...
Bismarck “For The Love Of The Game”-As Pure As It Gets ( Photos )
Someone asked me "WHY are you writing an article on this?" I have a billion reasons WHY, but just one will do - because it is "As pure as it gets". Almost every kid growing up has emulated their favorite heroes and dreamt about scoring the winning touchdown, the sad reality is that MOST will never make it to the pros. They eventually get a job, raise a family, and just stick to watching sports on television. Here in Bismarck, there is a group of people who get together Sunday nights "For The Love Of The Game" - at the new Capital Ice Complex/Schaumberg Arena and Wachter Arena. Like getting together for coffee at their favorite place, these men and woman of all ages lace up their skates, put on a jersey, and do what they LOVE to do the most - play hockey.
6 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Bismarck
We've all visited a few places in BisMan that have given us the creeps, or at the very least, made us feel a bit uncomfy. Whether it be the people that frequent the area, or just the look of the place, there are a few places many of us try to avoid day-to-day.
OPEN! New $4.1M Dollar Sports Dome In Bismarck Mandan
Traveled west on I-94, along the north side of Mandan lately? One would be hard-pressed not to have noticed the major construction during the summer and fall of 2022. The newest addition to the growing sports amenities in the Bismarck Mandan area is finished, AND it's OPEN. SPORTS DOME. Spanning...
