6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
Does North Dakota Have More Shoplifters Than Minnesota & Other States?
For the most part, North Dakota is a very nice and safe place to live, hence the phrase "North Dakota Nice." Even with that being the case, there's still some crime to look out for. Shoplifting. Shoplifting is an issue in every state, but which states have the biggest problem...
Here’s How Much North Dakota’s Bad Roads Are Costing You Each Year
Driving is expensive for many reasons; rising gas prices, insurance -- the list goes on and on. Have you ever wondered how much North Dakota drivers are paying for road and bridge repairs each year? Analysts with Quote Wizard did a study to find out where drivers are paying the most, and ranked each state.
Bachelor Nation: The First Woman Ever From NoDak To Be On Show
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season, which begins this coming Monday, January 23rd on ABC. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality...
The 6 Newest Towns Established In North Dakota
As we learned yesterday if you read my stories, most of the towns created in North Dakota were established in the late 1800s' when the railroads started working their way west. The oldest established city in North Dakota is Pembina. The towns along the Red River however like Fargo, Grand...
North Dakota Has 3 Counties Among the Poorest In The Nation
Things are going pretty well in North Dakota. The population is on the uptick, businesses are thriving and the quality of life is pretty hard to beat in North Dakota. However, it's not all roses. According to World Population Review, the state of North Dakota has three counties that are among the poorest in the nation. This is really sad to see, and the 11th poorest county in all of the United States is just south of Bismarck Mandan.
Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?
North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
Dru Sjodin’s Medical Examiner “Flaws” Lead To MN Prison Release
Minnesota officials have now vacated the murder conviction of Thomas Rhodes after he spent nearly 25 years in prison. In 1998, Thomas Rhodes was convicted of murder in the 1996 death of his wife Jane. He's free now due to the efforts of the newly formed Conviction Review Unit of the Minnesota Attorney General's office. AP News reports..
The 5 Most Unpicturesque Cities In North Dakota
Ok, first and foremost I am NOT slamming these 5 places I chose, I only intend on pointing out... ...that there are some cities in North Dakota that at some point or another...ummm...lack scenery. Unpicturesque if you will. They STILL have their own unique personality, somewhere in their town. For instance, one of the cities I chose has probably THE most incredible hockey arena in the country, the scenery inside and outside this sporting spectacle is downright breathtaking - however, the Unpicturesque views are definitely close by. So, no doubt you may disagree with me on some of my choices, but you'll for sure find yourself nodding your head when you recognize where the ( yawn ) pictures were taken. Put it this way, maybe this gallery will prepare you and your family for the next time you take a road trip, and drive through these North Dakota cities.
New 2023 Laws To Take Effect-North Dakota Left Out In The Cold
Ok, this is the part when the older generation usually chimes in... ..."I remember when I was YOUR age ( around 18 years old ) minimum wage was around $3.35" I'm not going to reveal exactly what ancient year that was, you can google that for yourself, but I feel your pain if you are making the bare minimum at your job. I'm guessing there were a ton of people here in North Dakota hoping and waiting for 2023 to kick in for hopes that new laws would bring them more money - sadly that won't happen, but in other states, they will be tap-dancing to the bank with some more money to show on their pay-checks, while North Dakotans will be left out in the cold.
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
Best States To Raise A Family? ND & MN Rank High
When thinking about where to call "Home" is a hard decision. Now add a spouse, a family, and all that goes with that, and it is a multi-faceted decision. A place to "hang one's hat" is not just as simple anymore. Striving to raise a stable family that is healthy both physically, and mentally and creates an atmosphere for all to excel becomes quickly a hard checklist to fulfill. This often or can require sacrifices such as moving states, changing careers, or changing schools to find that "right fit". Wallethub took a deeper look at amenities as well as factoring in high inflation while trying to live an affordable life. This evaluation process even looked deeper into the quality of schools, healthcare, and entertainment offerings. Wallet hub compiled all of these factors into their evaluation process to come up with 51 key indicators that deemed "family-friendliness" that then compared the 50 states making up our beautiful America.
SOMEONE In ND Has A Winning Lottery Ticket-Time Is Running OUT!
Hey read the title of this story again slowly, I could be doing you a HUGE favor... ...first of all, I'll just get this out of the way, I know for a fact it's not me - darn it. The urgency of my message could bring you $150,000. Here is a fact, someone invested their hard-earned money and bought a Powerball ticket in North Dakota - let me stop right here, first of all, don't 99.9% of all humans that have a lottery ticket usually can't wait until the current numbers come out, am I right? I mean I have never heard of someone just putting their "Could be a gold nugget winner" off to the side and completely forgetting about it. So, with that being said, HURRY and look around to see if you have a lottery ticket you haven't checked yet.....Time is running out, literally.
Latest Closure! Local North Dakota Food Co-op
It is never easy to see or hear of a local business having to close its doors. Especially one that caters to the food, and grocery needs of our communities. Then top that off by it being a store that was supplied by our own local farms, ranches, and other smaller businesses.
MN and ND Farmers Cheer Game Changing John Deere Agreement
A year ago I wrote about how unworkable warranty restrictions were seriously undermining John Deere's longstanding relationship with American farmers. Legally so for some like North Dakota's own Forest River Farms. Forest River Farms in Forest River, North Dakota, asked for a trial by jury and wants the court to...
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
8 Things Every North Dakotan Is Guilty Of Hoarding In Their Home
Sometimes we hang on to things a little too long. We either don't have time, or just don't feel up to the task at hand. No judgment here; I'm guilty of many of these, myself. To make you feel better about your lifestyle choices, I've made a list of things every North Dakotan surely still has stashed in their home.
Bismarck, ND, MN..Have You Been Wrong This Whole Time?
When I moved to ND back in 2014, there were a ton of things I had no clue about - one of the mysteries to me was WHY Windshield wipers were UP. First of all, if I tell you I'm from San Diego, California, right away you'll no doubt nod your head in agreement with my opening sentence in this article. You see, I had never seen snow fall out of the sky, let alone walk in it. Those of you that are from North Dakota and Minnesota may find that amusing, however, on the flip side to that there are many that have never seen the ocean - but that's obviously a whole different topic. As green ( rookie ) as I was, people were so wonderful looking after me, getting me prepared for the wrath of Mother Nature - out here. I never knew that it was a MUST to have a survival kit in my car ( coming from California I thought "Survival" meant a jack and a spare ) - I am proud to say NOW, that I know blankets, a full tank of gas, batteries, water etc could possibly save your life if you found yourself stranded off the road. The one peculiar thing I noticed during the winter was that so many cars out here had their windshield wipers UP when they were parked.
ND Soldiers Honored For Their Year Long Deployment
Ok, I'll let you in on a not-so-secret hobby of mine... ...and the only effort it requires of me is to feel the glow that so many others must experience when they watch soldiers come home - either on video or even better in person. I absorb as many as I can find through YouTube. We've all experienced that wonderful feeling of being away from home for a while, and you are just minutes away from seeing the loved ones you have missed - there is nothing like that. That look on the family's faces when their soldier is embraced is priceless. Imagine being gone an entire year, serving your country that you help protect - I have the utmost respect for our men and women who show that kind of commitment.
