Wisconsin State

Gladhe8her
4d ago

Here's a reality check. Biden will veto every single piece of republican legislation that crosses his desk. These liberals can claim that there all forcl bipartisanship but thruth be beknown that.zero republican legislation will become law.

T.J. loves America
4d ago

Derrick is the real deal. I'm proud to have him as my representative. I've spent time with him and he has my support.

shepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin’s Next Election Is Crucial in Restoring Our Democracy

It didn’t take most American voters long to realize what a disaster it was to elect a corrupt, rightwing, MAGA Republican president in 2016. They’ve turned out in record numbers in three straight elections since to repair all the destruction to our democracy. But voters aren’t done yet....
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Grassroots campaign underway for 'Final Five voting' in WI

Polls often show dissatisfaction among voters with the current political system. An emerging alternative to standard elections is getting some attention in Wisconsin, with organizers touting such benefits as less-negative campaigns. What's known as "Final Five Voting" has been adopted in a couple of states, and there is a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Black and Hispanic Voters in Wisconsin's Largest City Criticizes Election Commissioner that Bragged About Suppressing Votes

(AP) Black and Hispanic voters in Wisconsin’s largest city say a Republican election commissioner publicly applauding GOP strategies he credits with depressing minority turnout are a public admission of a conservative strategy in place for years. “He’s proudly telling Hispanic and Latino voters, ‘I’m your enemy, and I’m actively...
MILWAUKEE, WI
isthmus.com

Why Republicans want ‘flat’ tax considered

Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9 percent. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9 percent in 2026.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Flat tax wrong for Wisconsin

There are plenty of ideas for what to do with Wisconsin’s huge budget surplus. There was talk of sending rebate checks back to taxpayers but that was quickly rejected. Governor Evers has proposed using part of the surplus to better fund public schools, lower property taxes and provide middle-class families with a 10% tax cut. The Republican Senate leader has another idea to change the tax code to benefit taxpayers. But that plan would only help the wealthy at the expense of everyone else. Devin LaMahieu is proposing a flat tax of $3.25% for all Wisconsin taxpayers. Unfortunately, this plan would do nothing to benefit the average Wisconsin worker, while providing big benefits to the wealthy. This flat tax is the most regressive of taxes, and we’ve seen repeatedly that trickle-down economics don’t really benefit anyone except the wealthy. Under the plan, someone making over $1 million per year would see an average annual tax savings of more than $112,000. Those in the lowest tax bracket would only see about a quarter percentage point tax cut, while the wealthiest Wisconsinites would see their tax rate cut in half. If we’re going to change the tax code, it should be to adopt a system that benefits everyone in the state, not just the wealthy.
WISCONSIN STATE
939thegame.com

Flat Tax Proposal And What Are The Chances ?

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The state Senate’s Republican leader releases his flat tax plan. Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, who says his goal is to “give everybody a tax cut” using a portion of the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus, released the plan Friday. It would phase in a flat tax of 3.25% over the next three years.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Green Party leader urges ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin

As ranked-choice voting gains steam elsewhere in the country, a leader of Wisconsin’s Green Party is calling for that method of electing government officials to be adopted here. During a recent appearance on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," party co-chair Dave Schwab called ranked-choice "the future of democracy"...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Republicans to introduce flat tax bill this week

MADISON — In case you missed it, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and Rep. Rob Brooks (R-Saukville) rolled out a tax reform proposal Friday that would ultimately phase in a 3.25 percent flat income tax rate by tax year 2026. The lawmakers noted that Republicans in charge of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Outdated zoning makes addressing Wisconsin’s housing shortage more difficult

Wisconsin’s housing shortage is expected to worsen by the end of the decade, and outdated zoning codes could make it harder for municipalities to address the issue. A new report from Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, found the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units by 2030 to keep up with current demand. If Wisconsin hopes to increase its working-age population by the end of the decade, the number of housing units needed jumps to 227,000.
WISCONSIN STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Fewer firearms detected by TSA at Wisconsin airports in 2022

MILWAUKEE — There were fewer firearms detected by the Transportation Security Administration at Wisconsin airports in 2022, according to TSA officials. In Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, officers stopped 21 handguns at security checkpoints, down from 23 in 2021 and 10 in 2020. Numbers at other Wisconsin airports also decreased, such as Dane County Regional Airport, which stopped 5 guns in 2022 compared to 7 the year prior.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

10 Interesting Wisconsin Books: Hiking, Ghost Stories, History, Day Trips

We’ve rounded up 10 interesting Wisconsin books. We’re a Wisconsin news site, and we like to promote our state and help Wisconsin authors. Any purchases through the links below also help fund our news content at Wisconsin Right Now. We also round up promo codes for our readers. You can see our latest promo code story here.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR

MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
WISCONSIN STATE

