Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Albuquerque lawmakers want Rail Yards fire station upgrade
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor would like to see a historic fire station restored. Councilor Isaac Benton is hoping to get funding to upgrade the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway Fire Station. The fire station has been a city landmark since 1987 and is one of the oldest fire stations in the […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Housing project, Snow and Rain, Proposed renovations, Unique collection
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a former New Mexico House candidate who lost his election in November is now accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque lawmakers in December and January. The department made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying Solomon Peña is accused of shooting at the homes of two […]
Staffing shortages create dire situation for New Mexico pet owners
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finding care for some pets in New Mexico when it’s most critical is becoming harder and harder. Staffing issues are forcing some vet clinics to change their hours and leaving limited options for pet owners. It’s now a dire situation, throughout the entire state of New Mexico there is only one 24/7 […]
Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program
"I feel like we're making the hardest for the most disadvantaged people in our community to use this system, and it really should be the reverse," said a community member during the last council meeting.
KOAT 7
State police investigate fatal crash in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 40 have been reopened at Eubank Blvd. after police investigated a fatal crash in the area. According to New Mexico State Police, they were called to a fatal crash involving two vehicles in the area. When police arrived on scene, their initial investigation showed a Chevy Aveo was parked in the right lane on I-40 eastbound and was hit by a Ford truck traveling on the interstate.
KVIA
Commercial flights resume at the Las Cruces International Airport
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- -- The first commercial flight in 18 years took off from the Las Cruces airport Monday morning en route to Albuquerque. Las Cruces airport administrator Andy Hume told ABC-7 things went very smoothly. He said the first flight from Albuquerque arrived at the Las Cruces airport at 8:15 a.m. with 5 passengers onboard. Hume said the next flight took off to Albuquerque about 30 minutes with passengers onboard.
Food delivery driver said she was shot at in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood
It was a scary evening for a delivery driver. She reported she was just trying to do her job when she was shot at.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Transit system shake up, Food delivery driver shooting, Another storm moves in, UNMH app, Honoring tradition
[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.
earnthenecklace.com
Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
Decades-old nuclear bomb set to be disposed at Kirtland Air Force Base
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 60 years of sitting in storage, a massive inert nuclear bomb is now at Kirtland Air Force Base for its final disposal. The 25-ton MK 17 Legacy Nuclear Weapon System Trainer was built in 1954 at the height of the Cold War. It took months to plan its move because of […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police arrest Solomon Peña in connection with home shootings of elected officials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A failed Republican candidate who authorities say was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was rigged against him has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico's largest city. Police say Solomon Pena was arrested Monday evening, just hours after SWAT officers took him into custody and served search warrants at his home. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina describes Pena as the "mastermind" of what he says appears to be a politically motivated conspiracy with four other men leading to shootings at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators between early December and early January.
Two people hospitalized following crash in Valencia County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Fire Department responded to car accident with serious injuries Thursday morning, according to the VCFD Facebook page. VCFD says the accident happened on the Manzano Expressway at Airport Rd. According to VCFD two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Drivers should expect delays in the area and […]
seniorshousingbusiness.com
JLL Arranges $51.8M Construction Financing for Ativo Community in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $51.8 million in construction financing for the development of Ativo of Albuquerque, a three-story, 144-unit senior living community in Albuquerque. JLL represented the borrower, Link Senior Development LLC, in securing the financing through an undisclosed lender. Once completed, Ativo of Albuquerque will...
Construction begins for Mesa del Sol complex project
Bernalillo County officials held a groundbreaking Thursday for the start of the project.
KRQE News 13
One dead after crash on I-40 eastbound at Eubank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – I-40 is back open after a fatal crash on I-40 eastbound at Eubank Blvd. had all lanes closed Tuesday morning. According to a New Mexico Department of Public Safety news release, a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo was parked in the right lane of I-40 near Eubank and stuck by a 2018 Ford pick-up traveling east on I-40 around 8:20 a.m. They report the driver of the Chevrolet, 83-year-old Ona Savage, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: Discovering Employment
“Originally, federal marshals brought me to Joy Junction’s doorstep,” says Robin Mosco. He’s the transportation manager for the non-profit organization. However, his current role is a far cry from where he was in September 1998. After being arrested for human smuggling in Yuma, Arizona, Mosco was transported...
KOAT 7
Voluntary evacuation in place after reports of a strong odor in Valencia County
A voluntary evacuation order is in place in parts of Valencia County, after fire crews received numerous calls of a strong odor in the area. Valencia County Fire Chief Matt Propp said callers began alerting fire officials around 6 pm, Friday. Areas affected include Rio Communities, the eastern part of Belen, and areas south of Tome. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Santa Fe groups offering fiber optics technician training
Credentials will be valid for three years.
Drivers beware: Massive electric transformer heads to Rio Rancho on freeway, highways
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are being warned to watch out for a roughly 112-thousand pound shipment of electric gear that’s expected to be carted through the north end of the metro-area Friday. The slower moving shipment is slated to move through Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho on January 13 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. […]
Comments / 0