The LAMag Guide to Weekend Sales: Home Staging, Faherty, OVO

By Julius Miller
 4 days ago

This week we are seeing a wide variety of sales, with one coming from the rapper Drake’s very own brand. Once again, enjoy a newsletter full of the best sales across the Southland, courtesy of LAMag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUDeP_0kEB8urb00

Home Staging Warehouse Sale Jan. 12 – Jan. 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recently, we’ve featured plenty of furniture, with HD Buttercup taking the crown as our favorite. However, this warehouse sale from Home Staging may just take the cake. Home Staging is actually just a composition of discount furniture from other brands, such as Restoration Hardware, West Elm, and other big names that are used in real estate prep. The best part about this is that those brands are pretty expensive, but here they’re available for 40 to 75 percent off. If you’re looking for furniture, it’s absolutely worthwhile to stop by this event.

Faherty Sample Sale Jan. 12 – 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This brand is all about being comfy and cozy. With quality, soft fabrics, it’s an outerwear go-to. No, we aren’t talking about clothing to take on the mountains, but more for a windy day on a beach—you know, the weather Angelenos are used to. And how much more coziness could you expect from a brand that touts its “good vibes?”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfXdi_0kEB8urb00
(Photo by Page Six)

October’s Very Own Sample Sale Jan. 18 – 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drake may be known for topping every single chart at every possible time of the year, but music isn’t his sole specialty. Back in 2012, he founded October’s Very Own—or OVO—with friends 40 and Oliver El-Khatib. Since then, its become a nationally recognized brand in Canada and certainly symbolic in the U.S. If you’ve ever seen a golden owl on a t-shirt, then you saw some OVO merchandise. If you’re a big Drake fan, then this is definitely the sale for you.

The Alphabet Market Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This market is special in that it’s a brilliant opportunity to shop both locally and with LGBTQIA+ vendors. However, it’s no normal market, with various LGBT artists taking the stage at the event as well as giveaways, raffles, food, drinks, photo ops, and more. This is a true experience that you’ll likely want to check out.

