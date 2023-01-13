Read full article on original website
Group says it’s time to ban guns at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN — With threats against politicians on the increase, a Nebraska group is calling for approval of a ban on the open carrying of guns at the Nebraska State Capitol. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence was among those testifying last week at a legislative hearing in support of a rule change that would ban the open carry of firearms and other weapons at the Nebraska Capitol.
A legal desert: Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas
Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
Concerns raised about new Nebraska voter ID restrictions outlined in legislation
LINCOLN — Concerns were raised Tuesday about a major voter ID bill introduced by State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar. Among changes called for under Legislative Bill 535 is a requirement that those requesting early mail-in ballots must send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic […] The post Concerns raised about new Nebraska voter ID restrictions outlined in legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Bill would require mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure without the approval of their city council or county board.
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
Proposed Nebraska bills target transgender youth
Gov. Jim Pillen introduced his education agenda today. FULL VIDEO: Gov. Pillen, state senators unveil Nebraska education agenda. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several education-related bills during a news conference on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023. Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP. Updated: Jan....
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen declares Monday as Religious Freedom Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proclaimed Monday as Religious Freedom Day. Pillen made the proclamation on the 237th anniversary of the 1786 Virginia Statute on Religious Freedom, according to his tweet. The statute, written by Thomas Jefferson, was a forerunner for religious freedoms in the...
Nebraska: Another Voter ID bill expected to be introduced
LINCOLN, Neb. — When Nebraskans passed Measure 432 in November 2022, a ballot measure to implement Voter ID, it put the ball in lawmaker's hands. In the first two weeks of the session, Sen. Steve Erdman has introduced legislative bills 228 and 230 to try to change state law to require Voter ID.
Central, Dawson execs: Merger opponents late to the party
HOLDREGE – It’s all about the future. That’s how two key executives of south-central Nebraska irrigation and power districts sum up what’s driving the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District. Central’s General Manager Devin Brundage and Dawson’s General...
Gov. Pillen reveals his plans for the future of education in Nebraska on Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Jim Pillen is revealing his plans for the future of education in Nebraska on Tuesday. He’ll be joined by senators at the Nebraska State Capitol beginning at 10:30 a.m., where they’ll introduce a set of priority bills. UPDATE: Gov. Jim Pillen proposes...
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
Official: Interstate 80, Highway 30 close from Cheyenne to North Platte at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to North Platte, Neb.
Judge: malice not proven in defamation suit against Nebraska Republican Party
LINCOLN – Former state Legislature candidate and Republican Party donor Janet Palmtag has filed a notice of appeal after a district judge ruled she had not shown sufficient evidence of actual malice in her lawsuit against the Republican Party of Nebraska. Palmtag was a Republican candidate in 2020 and...
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
This Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day — an opportunity to thank the men and women who keep Nebraskans safe. It’s particularly important that we use this special day to celebrate our law enforcement officers because in some parts of the country their life-saving work is undervalued and even demonized.
Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
New tool being launched by Nebraska DHHS
LINCOLN - A new feature is being launched by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to help you identify which benefits you may qualify for. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system with enhanced self-service capabilities.
NSP, NDOT Urge Residents to Prepare for Wednesday Storm
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) are urging Nebraskans to prepare for significant travel effects stemming from the Wednesday’s upcoming storm. Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the state, with the Lincoln/Lancaster County area expecting about two to six inches. “This storm will...
Doc: Next two months ‘ugly’ due to ‘Super Kraken’ COVID variant
LINCOLN, Neb. — Infectious disease authority Dr. James Lawler is predicting a couple of “real ugly” months ahead due to the arrival of a new, more transmissible, more immunity-evasive variant of COVID-19. In a YouTube video posted last week, Lawler said the new XBB. 1.5 COVID variant is already causing jumps in hospitalization rates in the New England states and is destined to become the dominant variant in the U.S.
