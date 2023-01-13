Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
Related
WTVC
Demystifying Death - Welcome Home of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We’re all about love and positivity here on The Daily Refresh and sometimes you need a little help. A new program for end of life support with Welcome Home Chattanooga is here to help anyone with a devastating diagnosis. Judith Pedersen-Benn explains what this program...
WTVC
The Pink Bride Wedding Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Listen up brides and grooms. If you’ve recently put a ring on it then you need to check out Pink Bride. This giant marriage mall is happening on Sunday January 22nd right here in Chattanooga. Make sure you get there early so you have enough...
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
WTVC
Chattanooga Track Club: Running into 2023
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If your New Years Resolution is to get into a new workout routine then you are in luck! Chattanooga Track Club’s own Betty Petty has a club that may help you reach those goals. Their full lineup is on their website.
WTVC
Fire sends 1 to hospital in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. CFD says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of West Henderson Drive. 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors about smoke coming...
WTVC
City of Chattanooga's Office of Family Empowerment
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Office of Family Empowerment is a division under the Community Development Department in the city. This team helps the lives of low- to moderate-income individuals and families in Hamilton County. OFE is also taking applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Hamilton County.
WTVC
Chattanooga hit and run incident sparks talk about why you shouldn't leave the scene
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to the CDC, Nearly 1,000 bicyclists die in crashes in the United States every year. In Chattanooga, a bike friendly city, one woman says she watched a teenage boy fight for his life in a hit and run bike accident. Tuesday we spoke to an...
WTVC
ShowerUp provides clean hot showers to those in need
ShowerUP is a Nashville based non-profit providing clean showers to those experiencing homelessness. ShowerUp will be in Chattanooga on 12th and Peeple's camp on January 21st from 12pm to 3pm. Stay connected with ShowerUp. Follow This N That on our social media accounts.
WTVC
Suspects in Walnut Street mass shooting in Chattanooga won't be tried as adults
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The two teen suspects facing charges in last May's mass shooting on Walnut Street that left 6 minors hurt will not be charged as adults. That's according to two transfer orders signed by Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw earlier this month. Just before 11...
WTVC
Former Hixson volunteer youth pastor, PTA president charged with child molestation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A former volunteer youth pastor at the Abba's House church in Hixson and former PTA president at Wolftever Creek Elementary School in Hamilton County now faces child molestation charges and aggravated sexual battery charges. Sydney Moore says met Dustin Spillers while he was working with youth...
WTVC
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
WTVC
Hit and run: SUV strikes teen bicylist in Chattanooga; Driver turns herself in later
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman faces charges after police say she struck a teenager on his bicycle Monday afternoon. Police say she fled the scene, but turned herself in later Monday evening. The incident happened a little after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and 20th...
WTVC
Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Cleveland PD says a missing juvenile report was filed on January 9 by the family of Kiana Clark. Kiana is a 15-year-old, 5’8”, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she left her home...
WTVC
Demonstrators outside Rodizio Grill in downtown Chattanooga protest working conditions
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — On Sunday afternoon several people gathered outside Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse in downtown Chattanooga, to hold a demonstration. They held signs that stated "We will not be objectified. We will not be silenced", "Each time a woman stands up for herself she stands up for all women", and "Rodizio Steakhouse treats us like pieces of meat."
WTVC
Good deeds & goods: Red Bank thrift shop owner uses business to give back
RED BANK, Tenn. — You know the saying: one man's trash is another's treasure. That's true in more ways than one for a Red Bank thrift store owner. NewsChannel 9 partnered with the McMahan Law Firm to give him $500 in this Pay it Forward. "He sees people the...
WTVC
MLK Jr. Day is a day of Service with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn - Elijah Smith shares his story of seeing Martin Luther King Jr. in person and how this has effected his work at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. Stay connected with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. Follow This N That on our social media accounts.
WTVC
10 years of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at UTC
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For 10 years now, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has been celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the past 10 years and this year is no different. Their celebration this year is already filled up, but you can see it all here.
WTVC
Urban League of Chattanooga hosts youth conference in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Urban League of Chattanooga hosted their third annual Youth Symposium at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. The event highlighted youth leaders in Chattanooga through the Urban League's National Achievers Society. Students from nine different schools assisted in the...
