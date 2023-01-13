ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demystifying Death - Welcome Home of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We’re all about love and positivity here on The Daily Refresh and sometimes you need a little help. A new program for end of life support with Welcome Home Chattanooga is here to help anyone with a devastating diagnosis. Judith Pedersen-Benn explains what this program...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Pink Bride Wedding Show

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Listen up brides and grooms. If you’ve recently put a ring on it then you need to check out Pink Bride. This giant marriage mall is happening on Sunday January 22nd right here in Chattanooga. Make sure you get there early so you have enough...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga Track Club: Running into 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If your New Years Resolution is to get into a new workout routine then you are in luck! Chattanooga Track Club’s own Betty Petty has a club that may help you reach those goals. Their full lineup is on their website.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Fire sends 1 to hospital in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. CFD says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of West Henderson Drive. 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors about smoke coming...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
City of Chattanooga's Office of Family Empowerment

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Office of Family Empowerment is a division under the Community Development Department in the city. This team helps the lives of low- to moderate-income individuals and families in Hamilton County. OFE is also taking applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Hamilton County.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ShowerUp provides clean hot showers to those in need

ShowerUP is a Nashville based non-profit providing clean showers to those experiencing homelessness. ShowerUp will be in Chattanooga on 12th and Peeple's camp on January 21st from 12pm to 3pm. Stay connected with ShowerUp. Follow This N That on our social media accounts.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Cleveland Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Cleveland PD says a missing juvenile report was filed on January 9 by the family of Kiana Clark. Kiana is a 15-year-old, 5’8”, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she left her home...
CLEVELAND, TN
Demonstrators outside Rodizio Grill in downtown Chattanooga protest working conditions

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — On Sunday afternoon several people gathered outside Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse in downtown Chattanooga, to hold a demonstration. They held signs that stated "We will not be objectified. We will not be silenced", "Each time a woman stands up for herself she stands up for all women", and "Rodizio Steakhouse treats us like pieces of meat."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
10 years of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at UTC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For 10 years now, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has been celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for the past 10 years and this year is no different. Their celebration this year is already filled up, but you can see it all here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

