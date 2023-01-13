Read full article on original website
MLB
Red Sox have deal with No. 25 int'l prospect (sources)
The Red Sox are in the process of adding an international prospect that has been compared to a young Howie Kendrick. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with Dominican shortstop Yoeilin Cespedes, who is the No. 25-ranked prospect on the Top 50 International Prospects list. The deal is estimated to be worth around $1.4 million.
MLB
What trade of team leader means for Marlins
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. How does a franchise go about replacing a mainstay?. The Marlins are trying to figure that out after dealing longtime shortstop Miguel...
MLB
Astros ink 9 int'l prospects, including 2 top hitters
The Astros are looking to add to their history of success on the international market with two more top prospects. Houston announced it has signed nine international free agents, including shortstop Camilo Diaz, who ranks No. 17 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, and outfielder Esmil Valencia, who ranks No. 21.
MLB
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work
ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty is often no match for the emotions stirring inside of him, even after purposefully working this offseason to improve his body language, get better control of his moods and mannerisms, as well as to celebrate his emergence from an injury-plagued stretch, rather than dwell on it. Try as he might, the talented Cardinals pitcher still struggles to keep his emotions from leaking outward.
MLB
Phillies agree to deal with switch-hitting Dominican SS (source)
The Phillies might have discovered the next great Dominican shortstop. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $3 million deal with shortstop Jesus Caba, the No. 13-ranked prospect on the Top 50 international list, who has drawn comparisons to Francisco Lindor. • Signing tracker | Top 50...
MLB
Marlins agree to deal with Bahamian outfielder
The Bahamas emerged as a hotbed for baseball talent in recent years and the Marlins, like every club in baseball, know it. So their most recent acquisition should not surprise anyone. Miami agreed to a deal with outfielder Janero Miller of the Bahamas, the No. 16 prospect on the international...
MLB
Tigers have agreements with 3 top int’l prospects
The Tigers are adding a trio of top international prospects to their system, as they remain a force in the market. The club announced on Sunday it has agreed to deals with catcher Enrique Jimenez, who is No. 32 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, shortstop Maikol Orozco (No. 44) and outfielder Cristian Perez (No. 48).
MLB
D-backs land pair of Dominican prospects (source)
Arizona is once again showing its commitment to signing players on the international market. According to industry sources, the club has come to terms with outfielder Gian Zapata, the No. 18 prospect on the top 50 international list, for $950,000, and shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez, the No. 47 prospect, for $1 million.
MLB
Utley is back with the Phils ... kind of
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Chase Utley is back with the Phillies. Well, kind of. Utley will be in red pinstripes at Phillies Phantasy Camp beginning Wednesday in Clearwater,...
MLB
3 things we learned at '23 Cubs Convention
CHICAGO -- The fans who gravitated to the Sheraton Grand Chicago on this frigid weekend were treated to a heavy dose of nostalgia, hype for the coming season and a glimpse into the future. Cubs greats Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston were announced as the '23 Cubs Hall of Fame...
MLB
Arenado's agenda with Cards: 'I came here to win'
ST. LOUIS -- On the October day when superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado declined the opt-out clause in his contract -- a move that likely cost him tens of millions of dollars in potential earnings -- so he could remain in St. Louis, veteran Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright looked on from afar and smiled the way a proud dad might.
MLB
Mets to sign trio of top int'l prospects (sources)
The Mets are excited about their class of international prospects and it could go down as one of the most athletic groups in recent history. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with catcher Daiverson Gutierrez, the No. 27-ranked prospect on the top 50 international list. They also agreed to deals with outfielder Anthony Baptist, who ranks No. 29, and No. 43 Cristopher Larez.
MLB
Twins agree with trio of international prospects (sources)
The Twins understand that operating on the international market is a key component to building a successful franchise, so it’s no surprise the team is active in the space. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $2.5 million deal with outfielder Ariel Castro, the No. 11 prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. Minnesota also agreed to deals with catcher Carlos Silva (No. 31) and shortstop Hendry Chivilli (No. 38).
MLB
Orioles land No. 20 overall int’l prospect
The Orioles have signed one of the most recognized international prospects in the industry. And they paid a record amount of money to do so. The club on Sunday announced it has agreed to a deal with shortstop Luis Almeyda, who is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect on the Top 50 international list. According to industry sources, it is a $2.3 million deal, the most given to an international signee in franchise history.
MLB
Yankees' rotation deserves as much hype as lineup
We know the Yankees can always hit, and will almost always hit home runs in big numbers. They’ve hit more home runs than any team in history, they just saw Aaron Judge break the Yankees and the American League home run record with 62 and they led the world in home runs again last season with 254. You always start there with the Yankees, with the best home run numbers. But what if they have the best starting pitching in the league this season?
MLB
Hendriks has the North Side in his corner, too
CHICAGO -- Jameson Taillon was standing on first base in the fourth inning of his Pirates’ 8-2 loss to the Cubs on Sept. 7, 2017, having singled against Cubs starter Jon Lester at PNC Park, when Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo made an observation leading to one of the “coolest career moments” for the right-handed starter.
MLB
Rockies to sign power-packed prospect Calaz (sources)
The Rockies are in the process of landing a power-hitting center fielder that has a chance to roam the outfield in big league stadiums one day. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $1.7 million deal with outfielder Robert Calaz, the No. 24 prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. The Rockies, who have a base signing pool of $5,825,500, have not confirmed the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.
MLB
Reds agree to deal with fourth-ranked int’l prospect Duno
There is a group of international scouts that views catcher Alfredo Duno as the top prospect on the market. Count the Reds among that group. The club announced Sunday it has agreed to a deal with Duno, the No. 4-ranked prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. • Signing...
MLB
Have Halos done enough this offseason?
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have certainly been busy this offseason, as they’ve made several moves in an attempt to bolster their depth heading into next season. They signed outfielder Brett Phillips to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million last week and have also signed left-hander Tyler Anderson, infielder Brandon Drury and reliever Carlos Estévez to multiyear deals, while also trading for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela.
MLB
These 7 players have a lot to prove in '23
It’s not that long ago when these seven players were among the very best in the baseball world. All-Stars, Cy Young contenders and even an MVP winner – they all appeared to be on the road to superstardom. But so much can change in this game over just...
