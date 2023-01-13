Read full article on original website
Win $58 to Use at 58J Music Cafe with the KICKS 105 Lunch Bunch
The all-new 58J Music Cafe in Lufkin is exactly what so many have been hoping would come to the downtown area. That is a great place to dine, with outstanding food and selections, and a music venue for local and up-and-coming artists. The menu at 58J Music Cafe pays homage...
Here’s an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the All-New Roost in Lufkin, TX
On Wednesday, January 18, at 7 am, the wait is over. Roost Chicken Salad & Cafe will be opening their doors in Lufkin. The Roost is located at 4415 S. Medford Drive, next door to Ulta. Their hours are Monday - Saturday from 7 am to 7 pm, and Sunday...
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas
Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
Grease fire damaged kitchen of a Jasper home
A pre-dawn Sunday fire damaged the kitchen of a Jasper home. Shortly before 5:00, the Jasper Fire Department was sent to 315 Willow Drive where it was reported that there was a grease fire on the stove. Jasper firefighters called for assistance from the Beech Grove Fire Department, and the...
Lufkin fire destroys home, two vehicles
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fire that was reported at 8:53 a.m. on Sat. Jan. 14, has destroyed a home and two vehicles in the Crown Colony subdivision of Lufkin, according to officials. A press release said that when firefighters got to the scene of the fire, the Baltrusol Court home was already “heavily involved […]
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving through East Texas on Wednesday
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service.
Lufkin holds parade in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Ovelia Coleman was raised in Lufkin during the civil rights movement and was faced with good and bad daily. “I was actually afraid,” said Ovelia Coleman, Lufkin resident. Now she continues to march every year in honor of everything Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did for her rights. “I never thought […]
Officials: 2 missing men from Angelina County found
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have found the 2 men that were missing earlier. Blake Rawson, 22, and Mark Studdard, 26, were both last seen walking early Monday morning at Lufkin State Supported Living Center, officials said. Contact the Angelina Sheriff’s Office at...
BREAKING: One Person Dies in Overnight Accident in Lufkin, Texas
The Lufkin Police Department is reporting a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night which resulted in the death of the lone occupant of the vehicle. According to the police report, the man was southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m. The man reportedly lost control of his...
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
Search is On for 2 Missing Persons Last Seen in Pollok, Texas
An Endangered Missing Persons Alert has been issued for two persons from Angelina County. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Blake Rawson and Mark Studdard. Both Rawson and Studdard have been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. Blake Rawson is a 22-year-old while male, height 6’ 2”, weight 142...
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lufkin early Sunday morning
LUFKIN, Texas — A man died after his vehicle left the road and flipped several times early Sunday morning in Lufkin. According to the Lufkin Police Department, the man was driving southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive when he lost control of his Ford truck. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, Lufkin PD said.
Alleged Horse Theft Leads to Arrests
HOUSTON COUNTY – Special ranger, livestock investigator for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Peace Officer Darrell Bobbitt was contacted by a Nacogdoches woman who had received a phone call from a woman saying he had just bought her horse and wanted to know more about its history.
3 people in custody after stand off situation in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a stand off situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
Extensive Investigation into Fuel Theft Leads to Arrest in Timpson
January 17, 2023 - A several month investigation into the alleged theft of a large quantity of fuel from a service station in Shelby County has resulted in the arrest of one individual by Shelby County Constables. The investigation culminated on Friday, January 13, 2023, in the arrest of an...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
Livingston man struck by train, later dies
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. A local man has died from injuries he sustained in a train/pedestrian accident that occurred downtown Thursday afternoon. The Livingston Police Department received a call at 4:04 p.m. Thursday that a train had struck a...
