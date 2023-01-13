ADELANTO -- An apartment caught on fire late, Monday afternoon before 4:45 pm. The flames started to spread to other apartments in the complex. Deputies forced entry to several of the units to assist evacuation efforts for several elderly tenants. Two deputies reportedly entered one apartment and carried a woman out of the building who was unable to walk on her own. Deputies continued to monitor and assist the victims until medical personnel arrived.

ADELANTO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO