Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
Sydney Sweeney Says This Cult-Favorite Lip Mask Makes All The Difference
As fascinating as experimental, exotic celebrity beauty treatments can be, it’s always refreshing when a star credits their fresh-faced look to something more attainable for the mortals. Sydney Sweeney’s reputation as the proverbial girl-next-door has helped her build an empire of iconic roles, but the appeal extends to her aesthetics, too — is there ever a time when her complexion looks anything less than bouncy? Fortunately, Sweeney never gatekeeps exactly which products help tease out that red carpet glow, down to the overnight favorites that help her wake up with refreshed-feeling (and refreshed-looking) skin. Sydney Sweeney credits Laneige products as the secret behind her hydrated, dewy look, highlighting two best-sellers as some of her own personal favorites in a dreamy new ad campaign for the brand.
thezoereport.com
Dua Lipa & Bella Hadid Are Wearing February’s It Jacket & It’s So Good
Never understate the power of a chic jacket. Not only is it a winter essential (leaving the house without one always turns out to be a mistake), but outerwear has the potential to instantly take every look to the next level. A surefire way to find out the season’s must-have styles? Look straight to the celebrity set. You’d be hard-pressed to miss Loewe’s celeb-approved viral jacket, and now, A-listers are adding another luxury topper into their rotation: the Courrèges’ Scuba Biker Jacket. Celebrity trendsetters like Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Rosalía are proving the coat to be fashion’s next It piece. (Lipa already owns two versions of it!)
thezoereport.com
Chef Sophia Roe On The “Jam-Packed” Season 2 Of Her Counter Space Series
Sophia Roe, James Beard award-winning chef and social justice advocate, says the series she hosts, Counter Space, has never just been a cooking show. And that certainly holds true for the second season, which premieres on Jan. 17. However, don’t assume that means the new episodes feel the same as those prior. As Roe herself tells TZR in an interview, it’s a “completely different show” this time around. “You really get a sense of the people that bring food to your plate in a way that maybe you've never seen before,” she continues. “Just please watch!”
thezoereport.com
The Skullet Is Spring 2023’s Modern Take On A Mullet
With haircut inspiration all over social media, runway shows, red carpets, and the city streets, there are endless options for your spring 2023 look. “Picking a haircut has never been easier thanks to social media where we have seen a wave of many haircuts like alphabet cuts: "V," "C," and "U" and animal-inspired: wolf and butterfly,” says Randy Shamma, Bumble and bumble global educator. But how do you know what haircut to choose? And after a long winter with unforgiving temperatures, which spring haircut will restore moisture back into you hair and give you the edge you’re looking for? According to Shamma, this spring’s haircut trends focus on making styling a breeze.
Comments / 0