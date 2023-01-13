Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cowboys Will 'Forge Ahead' with Brett Maher at Kicker Despite 4 PAT Misses vs. Bucs
Brett Maher's job as the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys is safe despite his missing four extra points in Monday's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We're going to forge ahead," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. McCarthy added: "We need...
Report: Greg Roman's Future as Ravens OC Watched 'Closely' amid Lamar Jackson Rumors
The Baltimore Ravens are facing questions regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the team, but it appears the franchise could be in store for other changes this offseason. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, people around the NFL are "watching Baltimore [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman's future closely," as "questions persist...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Not 'Mentally or Emotionally' Ready to Make Decision on Future
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to take some time to contemplate his future following a disappointing finish to the 2022 season in which Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 campaign. "We had all the conversations we wanted to...
Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim
It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
49ers' Ran Carthon Reportedly Hired by Titans as New General Manager
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly found their new general manager. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson, who was fired last month after Tennessee finished the regular season with a 7-10 record and failed to make the playoffs.
Aaron Rodgers on Packers Future: 'I Think I Can Win MVP Again in the Right Situation'
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future, but he's still confident in his abilities to be an elite quarterback. The back-to-back reigning MVP said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he believes his skills remain at a high level and he can be successful with the right pieces around him.
Rapoport: Tom Brady 'Probably' Will Sign 1-Year Contract If He Keeps Playing in NFL
Tom Brady sounded like a person unsure about his football future after Monday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. That said, he's not going to lack interested teams if he decides to play another season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "I know there's gonna be interest elsewhere. The Raiders we've talked...
Bills Fans Sweating Super Bowl Hopes After Josh Allen's Shaky Play vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's playoff game, although a shaky performance from the quarterback leaves question marks about the team going forward. Buffalo entered as a heavy favorite, yet barely survived thanks to some costly mistakes by Dolphins rookie...
Ex-Giants Kicker Lawrence Tynes: I'd Reject $10M Cowboys Deal amid Brett Maher Woes
If the Dallas Cowboys want to replace kicker Brett Maher after his struggles in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game, Lawrence Tynes made it clear he wouldn't come out of retirement to join their quest for a Super Bowl. Responding to a fan on Twitter who joked he might be called...
Joe Lombardi, Shane Day Fired by Chargers After Justin Herbert, LA's Playoff Collapse
After blowing a 27-point lead in the AFC Wild Card Game, the Los Angeles Chargers are making significant changes to their offensive coaching staff. The Chargers announced Tuesday they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. Lombardi's offense was heavily criticized over the course...
Super Bowl LVII Odds for Every Remaining NFL Playoff Team Entering Divisional Round
A thrilling Super Wild Card Weekend is over, leaving only eight teams left to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in its wake. While each of these squads believes they can emerge from Super Bowl LVII victorious, not all of them have a realistic chance of accomplishing that feat. The current Super Bowl odds are a great indication of each team's chances heading into the NFL's version of the Elite Eight, although upsets have and almost certainly will continue to occur in the playoffs.
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Updated Postseason Picture, Divisional-Round Scenarios
The 2022-23 NFL playoffs opened with a bang. Wild Card Weekend lived up to its moniker. At least, the four games sandwiched between the San Francisco 49ers' runaway victory over the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys' dismantling of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did. Starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars' improbable...
Tua Tagovailoa Isn't More Prone to Head Injuries After Concussions, Dolphins GM Says
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier downplayed concerns Tuesday regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being more susceptible to concussions moving forward after suffering two of them during the 2022 season. According to ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith, Grier said the following when asked about the notion that Tua is now more prone...
NFL Playoff Standings 2023: Updated AFC, NFC Records and Power Rankings
Just eight NFL teams remain in pursuit of Super Bowl LVII bliss. The wild-card round saw the playoff field nearly sliced in half, as six teams advanced and six others were sent to summer vacation. Meanwhile, the top-seeded teams in both conferences, the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, got to kick back, enjoy some great football and rest up for the treacherous road ahead.
Bengals President Mike Brown Wants Joe Burrow to Have 'Long Career' with Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals team president Mike Brown wants Joe Burrow to remain with the organization for many years to come, though he said the star quarterback's future earning potential may make it tricky to build a contender around him. "He's going to have a long career," Brown said Sunday on the...
Jets Rumors: NYJ Eye Dolphins' Darrell Bevell for OC Role After Mike LaFleur's Exit
The New York Jets are reportedly planning to discuss their offensive coordinator position with Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bevell is among the names the Jets are considering as they search for a replacement for Mike LaFleur. Bevell, 53, spent the 2022...
