MLB
Pirates agree to deals with pair of top int’l prospects
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced Sunday that they have signed 22 players on the first day of the 2022-23 International Signing Period, a group that includes players from Aruba, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, South Korea, Uganda and Venezuela. “Our international scouting group will go anywhere in the world...
MLB
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work
ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty is often no match for the emotions stirring inside of him, even after purposefully working this offseason to improve his body language, get better control of his moods and mannerisms, as well as to celebrate his emergence from an injury-plagued stretch, rather than dwell on it. Try as he might, the talented Cardinals pitcher still struggles to keep his emotions from leaking outward.
MLB
Marlins agree to deal with Bahamian outfielder
The Bahamas emerged as a hotbed for baseball talent in recent years and the Marlins, like every club in baseball, know it. So their most recent acquisition should not surprise anyone. Miami agreed to a deal with outfielder Janero Miller of the Bahamas, the No. 16 prospect on the international...
MLB
Giants agree to deal with No. 15 international prospect (source)
The Giants are on track to add an international prospect who grew up around the game to their Minor League system. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $2.8 million deal with outfielder Rayner Arias, who ranks No. 15 on the top 50 international list. The Giants, who have a base signing pool of $5,284,000, have not confirmed the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.
MLB
D-backs land pair of Dominican prospects (source)
Arizona is once again showing its commitment to signing players on the international market. According to industry sources, the club has come to terms with outfielder Gian Zapata, the No. 18 prospect on the top 50 international list, for $950,000, and shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez, the No. 47 prospect, for $1 million.
MLB
Roundtable: Which HOF snubs would fare better today?
As baseball has evolved through the years, metrics and data not available a generation ago have changed the way teams are built and how players are evaluated. Have Hall of Fame voters adjusted with the times? With the Hall announcement arriving Tuesday, a group of MLB.com reporters gathered to debate which players from generations past might have a better chance for election, or at least received more support, if they were on the ballot today.
MLB
A peculiar ramification from the Correa deal
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Before the 2019-20 offseason, the largest free-agent contract handed out by the Twins’ front office had been the four years and $55 million dedicated to pitcher Ervin Santana before the '15 campaign.
MLB
Rays have deal with No. 12 int'l prospect
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays have shown a commitment to acquiring international talent, and their aggressive approach has made them one of the most active and respected teams on the international market. Their method has landed them another interesting piece atop an international signing day class of 24 players. The...
MLB
Orioles land No. 20 overall int’l prospect
The Orioles have signed one of the most recognized international prospects in the industry. And they paid a record amount of money to do so. The club on Sunday announced it has agreed to a deal with shortstop Luis Almeyda, who is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect on the Top 50 international list. According to industry sources, it is a $2.3 million deal, the most given to an international signee in franchise history.
MLB
What trade of team leader means for Marlins
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. How does a franchise go about replacing a mainstay?. The Marlins are trying to figure that out after dealing longtime shortstop Miguel...
MLB
Here are the Top 10 LHP prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. While just four left-handed pitchers...
MLB
These are the Reds' options at shortstop
CINCINNATI -- As the Reds prepare for 2023 Spring Training, they have a few spots that appear up for grabs: Left field, center field, third base, the bullpen and the back two spots of the starting rotation all come to mind. None of those battles have piqued my interest more...
MLB
Int'l splash signee Salas a rare 'total-package catcher'
SAN DIEGO -- Ethan Salas stood at a corner locker in the Padres' home clubhouse Tuesday afternoon, grinning from ear to ear, his visit to Petco Park a resounding success. "San Diego is beautiful," said the 16-year-old Venezuelan backstop, the prize of this year's international free-agent class, fresh off landing a record-setting bonus. "I love it here. I'm here to stay. I'm here to win a World Series."
MLB
Arenado's agenda with Cards: 'I came here to win'
ST. LOUIS -- On the October day when superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado declined the opt-out clause in his contract -- a move that likely cost him tens of millions of dollars in potential earnings -- so he could remain in St. Louis, veteran Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright looked on from afar and smiled the way a proud dad might.
MLB
Inbox: Will Judge wear a 'C' on his uniform?
There are less than 30 days until Yankees pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Tampa, Fla. It’s a new year, and it’s time to dig in for a fresh look into the Yankees Inbox and see what you, the fans, are asking about:. Will Aaron Judge...
MLB
Eppler, Mets not done yet this offseason
NEW YORK -- Now that the Carlos Correa saga is in the past, the Mets can move forward with the rest of their offseason. The bulk of their business is already complete, having taken place during a December blitz that saw owner Steve Cohen shell out nearly half a billion dollars in guaranteed contracts.
MLB
Red Sox, Duvall agree on one-year deal (source)
The Red Sox and veteran outfielder Adam Duvall have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $7 million, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, per a source. Duvall can also earn up to an additional $3 million in performance bonuses. The agreement is pending a physical, which has not been...
MLB
'I’m a catcher:' Rose stands out at MLB DREAM Series
TEMPE, Ariz. -- In a lot of places and showcases Zion Rose attends, he stands out for a host of reasons. He’s one of the best high school catchers in the Draft Class of 2023, after all, with plus athleticism on both sides of the ball. But he’s very...
MLB
Catching up with rehabbing Rockies hurler
BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A youth pitcher spent his Sunday afternoon bullpen session searching for location and mechanics. Between softly rendered instructions, Rockies left-handed reliever Lucas Gilbreath delighted in telling stories of the same thing happening in Major League games. And either today or tomorrow, Gilbreath will be in the same...
MLB
8 biggest surprises of 2022-23 Hot Stove season
You should not be surprised to be reading this. Every year, we run a list of the most surprising developments of the Hot Stove season, because every year a bunch of stuff happens that catches us off-guard. Though there is still plenty of time for more dumbfounding developments, let’s recap...
