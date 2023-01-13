ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

'Memphis City Beautiful' works to serve community during MLK weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, the "Memphis City Beautiful" commission brought the community together to clean up and uncover the city's beauty as Memphis approaches "Martin Luther King Jr. Day" on Monday. The commission currently has 15 active projects, including three that took place on Saturday. Project coordinator David...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President

NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department. Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway. A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several...
MEMPHIS, TN
Radio Ink

Tracy Bethea Named PD of WDIA Memphis

IHeartMedia has appointed Tracy Bethea as program director of WDIA (1070 AM), its urban oldies and classic soul station in Memphis. Bethea will be responsible for the station’s music content, marketing, promotions, community events and on-air material. She reports to Sue “Bis Sue” Purnell, the senior vice president of programming at iHeart’s mid-South area.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four members of a West Tennessee church died in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas. In a statement posted on Facebook, Harvest Church of Germantown, Tenn. identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her

Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three teens arrested for posting fake school threats on Snapchat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police arrested three juveniles who made threats targeting their school to get out of attending. CPD says that on January 13, at about 6:58 am, a school resource officer received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post. The post indicated a possible threat to Covington schools. Through a series of requests, […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Double shooting kills 1 at Mt. Moriah store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Fox Meadows on Tuesday. Police say officers are responding to the shooting in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a second man is in critical condition. Investigators say a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the shocking, untimely news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death, people have come to realize just how much of the King of Rock and Roll’s estate was under her ownership. Lisa Marie was the sole owner of the Graceland mansion, which includes the original...
MEMPHIS, TN

