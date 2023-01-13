Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Volunteers help church recover from vandal attacks on MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis got help from the community for MLK Day of Service after vandals wreaked havoc on the inside and outside of the church earlier in the month. Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. says if you would’ve asked him last year if his congregation...
localmemphis.com
'Memphis City Beautiful' works to serve community during MLK weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, the "Memphis City Beautiful" commission brought the community together to clean up and uncover the city's beauty as Memphis approaches "Martin Luther King Jr. Day" on Monday. The commission currently has 15 active projects, including three that took place on Saturday. Project coordinator David...
Tennessee Tribune
AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President
NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
Gangsta Boo's homegoing service 'sends the Queen of Memphis off right'
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the "Queen of Memphis" was laid to rest. A pioneer for female-driven hip-hop, Gangsta Boo was honored at the Brown Missionary Baptist Church as family, friends and fans waited to say their last goodbyes to the influential rapper. As an artist attendees said was...
WLOX
Woman who witnessed Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination troubled by modern civil rights landscape
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -- People from all walks of life and races took part in activities honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday (Jan. 16). Among them was a woman who saw the civil rights icon felled by an assassin’s bullet while she was a college student.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department. Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway. A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several...
Radio Ink
Tracy Bethea Named PD of WDIA Memphis
IHeartMedia has appointed Tracy Bethea as program director of WDIA (1070 AM), its urban oldies and classic soul station in Memphis. Bethea will be responsible for the station’s music content, marketing, promotions, community events and on-air material. She reports to Sue “Bis Sue” Purnell, the senior vice president of programming at iHeart’s mid-South area.
Grandma, teen fast friends after he returns lost wallet
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An Arkansas woman is praising the actions of a teen who drove miles out of his way to return a wallet he found in the parking lot of a Forrest City Walmart on Thursday. Dee Harkrider, 61, said she had no idea she had left her wallet behind in a shopping cart […]
actionnews5.com
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four members of a West Tennessee church died in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas. In a statement posted on Facebook, Harvest Church of Germantown, Tenn. identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also on […]
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her
Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
localmemphis.com
MPD: No evidence yet to suggest there's a serial killer in Memphis, despite rumors
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Many Memphians have seen speculation growing online of a serial killer in the Westwood community. Several homicides in the area recently have people wondering what's fact and what's fiction. This TikTok video gaining traction has nearly 500,000 views, with a Westwood native worried about safety -...
Three teens arrested for posting fake school threats on Snapchat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police arrested three juveniles who made threats targeting their school to get out of attending. CPD says that on January 13, at about 6:58 am, a school resource officer received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post. The post indicated a possible threat to Covington schools. Through a series of requests, […]
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo to be honored, celebrated this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Celebration of Life for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo will be held Friday night at the Railgarten on Central Avenue in Midtown Memphis. The 7 p.m. event is sold out, according to a Facebook post by Railgarten. There will also be a funeral service from 12-1:30...
Double shooting kills 1 at Mt. Moriah store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Fox Meadows on Tuesday. Police say officers are responding to the shooting in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a second man is in critical condition. Investigators say a man […]
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols’ family retains Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump following TBI death investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police have hired Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump as their legal defense team. Anger and emotions sparked a protest Saturday afternoon outside of the Memphis Police Station Ridgeway Precinct following the death...
upr.org
Eating the Past: The peanut butter bacon sandwich has deep roots in Memphis
On this episode of Eating the Past, host Tammy Proctor celebrates Elvis Presley's 88th birthday with a discussion on the great melting pot of food traditions in Memphis, Tennessee. Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and...
Threatening Facebook comments leads to man’s arrest for murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Facebook comments led to a man’s murder arrest, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said Darnell Appling was found shot to death with multiple gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. on December 29, 2022 near a grocery store on North Watkins Avenue. Police were...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
actionnews5.com
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the shocking, untimely news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death, people have come to realize just how much of the King of Rock and Roll’s estate was under her ownership. Lisa Marie was the sole owner of the Graceland mansion, which includes the original...
