Asheville, NC

Comments / 5

uv 11
4d ago

go sista.. congratulations. you are much appreciated.. recognition well deserved..

Reply
7
 

publicradioeast.org

Grant awarded to North Carolina HBCU targeted by bomb threats last year

The Biden administration has announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022, including one in North Carolina. North Carolina Central University, Philander Smith College in Arkansas and Hampton University in Virginia each received between $100,000 and...
HAMPTON, VA
Mount Airy News

City teacher chosen as award finalist

A Mount Airy City Schools teacher has been chosen as a finalist for a statewide award. Sabrina Moore, sixth grade teacher at Mount Airy Middle School, has been named a finalist for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. “She and...
FOX8 News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Why I’m suing the NC Department of Public Instruction

Teachers are fired nearly every day in America, for all kinds of reasons. None should include a teacher’s doing exactly what he was hired to do and had done without complaint several times before. That, however, was my experience in losing my job of eight years teaching at the...
carolinajournal.com

How a NC professor almost built a King/Spock presidential ticket

While a historic political button suggests that the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once ran for president with pediatrician and author Dr. Benjamin Spock, the two never officially declared their candidacy. Anti-Vietnam War activists made the button to suggest the idea that King and Spock run in the 1968 presidential election as third party candidates to oppose military interventionism and promote democratic socialism. King reportedly considered a presidential bid.
TENNESSEE STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Someone In North Carolina Won A Million Dollars, Do They Know It?

Come out come out wherever you are. Someone in North Carolina won a million dollars, do they know it? Everyone knows the billion dollars went to some lucky someone in Maine, but there is a million-dollar winner out there that has six months to claim their prize. The million dollar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

10 Hotels For An Easy Romantic Weekend Getaway In North Carolina

Looking for the perfect romantic weekend getaway in North Carolina? Whether you’re looking for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or just because there is nothing better than a quiet, romantic vacation with the one you love. It’s easy to do the same old soam when it comes to vacationing. Maybe you have a go-to beach or tend to book an Airbnb. But if you want the ultimate relaxing retreat look no further than some of North Carolina’s best hotels. Each of the 10 places on this list will ensure you make the most out of your time together while enjoying the luxury and all the amenities you desire. Or you can be left alone and never leave your room if you so choose. The coast, mountains, and piedmont are all covered on this list giving you ample options for whatever your perfect destination may be.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Guest opinion: NC’s Indian-American CEOs are only the tip of the iceberg

Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in North Carolina

Until settlers arrived in the state, North Carolina teemed with black bears. Though their numbers decreased rapidly during the first half of the 20th century, their populations are currently enjoying a resurgence. Of course, this means more opportunities for hunters to catch and kill record-breaking bruins. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in North Carolina!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Wbt.com

NC abortion law changes and Charlotte’s transit plan is dead

North Carolina legislative leaders are looking at changing the state’s abortion law, but it’s not clear how. Yet. Also, the City of Charlotte wants the state to let it try to raise the sales tax to pay for transit. But state leaders don’t seem interested in doing that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare 2nd to file protest after losing out on North Carolina state health plan contract

UMR, a subsidiary of UnitedHealthcare, is protesting North Carolina's decision to award its state health plan contract to Aetna, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Jan. 15. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Jan. 4 that the state would turn over management of its health plan for state employees to Aetna in 2025. The contract includes healthcare spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy