ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theurbannews.com

Principal Ruafika Cobb Named Principal of the Year

Ira B. Jones Elementary School Principal Ruafika Cobb has been named Western Region 2023 Principal of the Year. Ms. Cobb will be one of a handful of school principals from across the state competing for the 2023 North Carolina Wells Fargo Principal of the Year title. The selected principal will serve as the North Carolina ambassador for the state’s approximately 2,500 principals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
uncorkedasheville.com

14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate

As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
ASHEVILLE, NC
gotodestinations.com

Pizza-licious: The Best Pizza Spots in Asheville

Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Asheville? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings, we’ve got you covered if you are looking for the best pizza in Asheville!
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24

When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Reparations Are Not the Answer

Asheville – What is it about reparations that seems to create so much confusion, love, or downright hostility? It’s a topic that shuns debate because it is founded on gut feelings and emotion, with very little rational thought underpinning it. Rational thought has no home here. As Elon...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy