Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Related
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: In the Great Asheville Water Fiasco, Where Was City Manager Debra Campbell?
As the great holiday season water fiasco drains into memory, here’s a question for the ages: Where was City Manager Debra Campbell?. I imagine if you polled Asheville residents and asked them who their city manager is, far less than half would be able to come up with a name.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
theurbannews.com
Principal Ruafika Cobb Named Principal of the Year
Ira B. Jones Elementary School Principal Ruafika Cobb has been named Western Region 2023 Principal of the Year. Ms. Cobb will be one of a handful of school principals from across the state competing for the 2023 North Carolina Wells Fargo Principal of the Year title. The selected principal will serve as the North Carolina ambassador for the state’s approximately 2,500 principals.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
uncorkedasheville.com
14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate
As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
gotodestinations.com
Pizza-licious: The Best Pizza Spots in Asheville
Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Asheville? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings, we’ve got you covered if you are looking for the best pizza in Asheville!
Mountain Xpress
Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24
When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
J Hackett- Former Felon and Founder of 6 Figure Grants, Launches Grant Suite Software to Help Minorities Gain Greater Access to Funding
Coaching has had a great deal of influence over J Hackett‘s mindset. He wonders if he had a savvy business advisor years ago, maybe he could have taken a different path in life. An easier path. A route that didn’t take a detour to prison. Since finalizing his sentence...
tribpapers.com
Reparations Are Not the Answer
Asheville – What is it about reparations that seems to create so much confusion, love, or downright hostility? It’s a topic that shuns debate because it is founded on gut feelings and emotion, with very little rational thought underpinning it. Rational thought has no home here. As Elon...
Comments / 0