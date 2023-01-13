ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Thomas White
4d ago

I have received several calls from a County jail inmate, they wanted me to pay for the call, there should not be any charges from incarcerated people, they need to stop this immediately.

18
Karen Mclaughlin
3d ago

I can understand that they are in jail for a reason.Yes they will get there punishment when they go before the judge however, there should be a cap on a call they make.Paying 10 and 15 for a call is just ridiculous.I think more like 5.Plus you have to pay the company a fee too.

6
James Potter
4d ago

I remember paying $12. for a fifteen minutes call a few years ago, and they said I was a crook!😂🤣😂

8
