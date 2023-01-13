Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
20 young real-estate leaders forecast what'll happen in 2023, from home prices finally dipping to the rise of the South
Whizzes in residential and commercial real estate are bracing for change this year. Here's one: investors will keep snapping up single-family homes.
qcnews.com
Room for more? Odds we see the MLB in Charlotte
"Washington DC already has three teams. Why don't we have any?" asked Rick Curti, CEO of the Charlotte Bats. "Washington DC already has three teams. Why don't we have any?" asked Rick Curti, CEO of the Charlotte Bats. Truist Field will open up late-night style pub. Truist Field will debut...
qcnews.com
Historic Mooresville baseball park rebuild discussed
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday, Mooresville Town Board will vote on whether to move forward with a plan to rebuild the historic Moor Park. Board members will decide on allocating $100,000 to the design of the project, but in total, town leaders estimate the project’s total cost could be upwards of $10 million.
