Missouri State

a-z-animals.com

7 Dinosaurs that Lived in North Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today)

7 Dinosaurs that Lived in North Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today) North Dakota may be known for its wide open plains and rolling hills, but it was once home to some remarkable dinosaurs. Many of these creatures resided in the state millions of years ago, leaving their mark on the history of prehistoric life. From the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex to the rarely-seen Therizinosaurus, these ancient animals provide a fascinating glimpse into life on Earth during this time.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Human trafficking survivors in North Dakota remember their journey to safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Your News Leader has shared stories about how trafficking happens in rural areas. Specialists who work to prevent human trafficking have seen numbers increase in recent years. Two survivors share their stories of how they were pulled into human trafficking...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

From Idaho to North Dakota, true crime cases spark public conversations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 1970s and 80s, stories of serial killers dominated headlines. Now, fewer of these stories are around due to many factors, like the growth of forensic science, and more specific classifications of crimes. But public interest in criminal cases remains. People wonder why crimes were committed and ask how to prevent tragedies in the future.
IDAHO STATE
kfgo.com

Ice fishing impacts on North Dakota fish populations

We’ve seen it before. A few ice shelters can turn into a city literally overnight. Winter anglers travel from every corner of the state – some from a few states away – at the report of a hot walleye, perch or crappie bite. Anglers wonder if the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota House bill would penalize false harassment claims

(Fargo, ND) -- A bill introduced in the North Dakota House would make it a crime to level false claims of discrimination or sexual harassment. House Bill 1256 says a person making allegations later found to be frivolous and false would be guilty of a Class C felony. Anyone encouraging a false allegation claim would be guilty of a misdemeanor. The bill was introduced by Grand Forks Republican Representative Eric Murphy.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
gamblingnews.com

North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate

North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

The most popular languages to learn in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bill aims to ban Sanctuary Cities in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- A bill before the legislature would ben sanctuary cities. A measure passed out of committee last week that would require the state, political subdivisions, and higher education institutions to cooperate with federal employees to verify or report an individual's immigration status. Supporters of the bill say protective...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Gone camping: booming RV sales continue in North Dakota

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Many business owners took a hit during the covid pandemic.But people in the recreation industry say things have been on the uptick for the last three years. According to a study by Fox Business, RV companies have seen record sales since 2020, even in North Dakota.Capital RV spokespeople say sales have […]
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Game and Fish Department has many programs that wouldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers. More than 500 volunteers help administer the Game and Fish Department’s many important educational programs statewide. The most popular is the mandatory hunter education program where over...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Lawmakers considering changes to North Dakota PERS Plan

(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are considering changes to the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. A group of legislators is considering switching the system from being pension based to putting assets into 401(k) plans. Supporters of the move say the current plan is underfunded and may go broke in 20...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

What is North Dakota’s favorite color?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone has a favorite color, but does the same idea apply to states? It’s easy to take a look around you and note a common trend in outfits, but finding out what color individuals across the entire state deem their favorite is a little trickier. Thankfully, a survey by online photo […]
ILLINOIS STATE
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

