The fight over the future of tanker operator Euronav is apparently far from over. A week after announcing that Frontline was not proceeding in its planned first step toward a merger with the Belgian company it has been reported that John Fredriksen’s companies have been buying shares of Euronav. Fredriksen reports investing more than $70 million bring the value of his total stake in the company to more than $600 million based on the current market price of the stock.

1 DAY AGO