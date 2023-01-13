Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
EU Funds Tests for Development of Wind-Powered Car Carrier
The European Union is providing €9 million ($9.7 million) in funding to support the building of the first wind-powered Ro-Ro car carrier. According to the partners working on the project led by Wallenius Wilhelmsen, they are continuing to make progress and with the support of the EU’s Horizon Europe funding they are planning tests during mid-2024 toward the goal of commencing sailing by late 2026 or early 2027.
maritime-executive.com
Boskalis Takes On its 100th Offshore Wind Project
Boskalis has acquired the contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline. The Boskalis project scope includes the transportation and installation of the wind turbine foundations and power cables for which two crane vessels, several transport and cable-laying vessels will be deployed. The contract marks a special milestone for Boskalis as this is the 100th offshore windfarm project that Boskalis has worked on over the past decade.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
maritime-executive.com
India Needs Port Investments to Support Global Ambitions
The news is currently awash with reports of China losing its place as the center of the world’s supply chains. After almost three years of Covid-restrictions in China’s manufacturing hubs, in addition to persistent issues regarding human rights and other government controls, some companies have chosen to move their operations out of China. India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Bangladesh are all competing to position themselves as China’s alternative.
maritime-executive.com
Italian Police Find One Tonne of Cocaine Aboard Chinese Freighter
Italy's customs police have seized a major cocaine shipment from a Chinese multipurpose cargo ship at the port of Savona, the Guardia di Finanza announced Tuesday. The 60,000 dwt freighter Cosco Shipping Honor was searched in Savona when she arrived on a voyage from South America. Before calling in Italy, she had stopped in Santos and Paranagua, Brazil; Conchillas, Uruguay; and Santos once again. Authorities discovered one tonne of cocaine in bales aboard the ship and confiscated the drugs.
maritime-executive.com
US Clarifies Offshore Wind Regulatory Roles to Support Industry Growth
The U.S. Department of the Interior is taking important steps to support the development and maturation of the offshore renewable energy sector by further defining and simplifying the safety and environmental regulatory responsibilities. In a move that is being supported by the clean power industry, the Department clarified the roles of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).
maritime-executive.com
Abu Dhabi Commissions its First Research Vessel
On Friday, the Environmental Agency- Abu Dhabi (EAD) launched its first ever research vessel to boost ongoing oceanographic research efforts in the Emirate. The vessel - named Jaywun, a term that refers to one of the finest and most valuable types of pearl - is the first and the most advanced marine research vessel in the UAE. The Freire Shipbuilding Company in Vigo, Spain built the vessel in partnership with Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding Company.
maritime-executive.com
Crowley and Esvagt JV to Build US SOV to Service Dominion’s Wind Farm
Crowley will build a state-of-the-art service operations vessel (SOV) in partnership with Denmark’s Esvagt as part of the emerging industry to service the U.S. offshore wind power generation industry. The vessel, which will be built and registered in the U.S. will operate under a long-term charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for service operations on the Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.
6 Master Sales and Marketing Tips for Tech Companies in the 2023 Downturn
This article will examine sales and marketing tips that tech companies should consider in 2023.
Canada December producer prices down 1.1% on petroleum, softwood
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith)
Lufthansa makes lone offer for Italian legacy airline ITA
German airline Lufthansa says it has submitted an offer for a minority stake in Italy's ITA Airways Spa, formerly Alitalia
The global rally in stocks that's kicked off 2023 may prove to be 'head fake' as it's too soon to assume inflation is receding, says UBS
Economic data is still "noisy" and that threatens more downside risk for equities after starting the new year on better footing, says UBS.
maritime-executive.com
Increasing Autonomy Raises Cyber Risk for the Maritime Industry
The maritime industry is vulnerable to cyber threats. Ships and surrounding infrastructure are becoming increasingly connected and digitaliszd, which is providing more opportunities for cyber attacks. According to maritime expert Cameron Livingstone of The Nautical Institute, “As ships become more technologically sophisticated, methods an attacker could use to disable ship...
maritime-executive.com
Ecosystem-Based Management Could Make Offshore E&P More Sustainable
As demand for energy has risen in the last several decades, industrial exploitation of the deep ocean has intensified. The continued rise of the offshore oil and gas industry, and the emergence of new marine renewable energy technology, all points to an increasing dependence on the deep ocean (depths greater than 200 meters) as part of the solution to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.
maritime-executive.com
Euronav Struggle Continues as Fredriksen Invests Further $70 Million
The fight over the future of tanker operator Euronav is apparently far from over. A week after announcing that Frontline was not proceeding in its planned first step toward a merger with the Belgian company it has been reported that John Fredriksen’s companies have been buying shares of Euronav. Fredriksen reports investing more than $70 million bring the value of his total stake in the company to more than $600 million based on the current market price of the stock.
maritime-executive.com
Japan’s First LNG-Fueled Ferry Enters Service
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines marked the start of commercial service for Japan’s first LNG-fueled ferry as part of its efforts to reduce emissions in the shipping company’s domestic operations. They are currently planning a total of four LNG-fueled dual-fuel vessels to join the growing worldwide adoption of LNG including in the passenger and ferry segments.
maritime-executive.com
Norwegian Startup Pairs With L&T to Design "FPSO" for Green Ammonia
The Norwegian energy startup H2Carrier has signed an agreement with Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen &Toubro to develop floating power-to-X plants that will turn renewable power into green ammonia. L&T will be H2Carrier's partner for engineering, procurement and construction of the plant process and utility modules. H2C plans to build the...
maritime-executive.com
CMA CGM Upsizes Capacity with Largest Vessel to Call in Japan
The carriers despite near-term drops in volumes on many routes are continuing to upsize capacity on more trade routes as they add larger ships to their fleets. In the latest example of this effort, CMA CGM is placing two of its large vessels onto the route between Japan and Central and South America.
maritime-executive.com
Vantage Travel New Expedition and Small Ship Cruise Itinerary
Vantage Deluxe World Travel, a world-renowned tour operator, is announcing new incredible expedition and small ship discovery cruise itineraries for travelers in 2023 and 2024. New, shorter cruises to Antarctica and first-time journeys to South America, the Mediterranean and Caribbean top an exciting lineup of newly announced itineraries. “From the...
maritime-executive.com
Report: UK Gov't Likely to Cancel Funding for Type 32 Frigate Program
The government of new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to suspend its funding plans for the Type 32 frigate, a follow-on vessel class which was to succeed current frigate models in future production. Scotland's naval shipbuilders had expected to secure $3 billion for the five-ship project, which would have kept their production lines hot through the second half of the decade.
Comments / 0