MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad extended its impressive winning streak by defeating Mallorca 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. Robert Navarro scored in the fifth minute to give Sociedad its eighth straight win in all competitions. Half of those victories came in the Spanish league, where it sits in third place. It will be playing in the last eight of the Copa for the second consecutive season.

19 HOURS AGO