Wake Forest spoils No. 19 Clemson's perfect ACC start

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest ended No. 19 Clemson’s unexpected perfect start in Atlantic Coast Conference play in a style that demands the Demon Deacons start getting more attention of their own. Tyree Appleby scored 24 points to help Wake Forest beat Clemson 87-77 on Tuesday night,...
Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Police say Georgia football player Devin Willock wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member. Athens-Clarke County police list excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as a primary cause of the crash early Sunday. The wreck occurred in Athens a few hours after a parade and ceremony honoring the team's second straight national championship. The 20-year-old Willock, an offensive lineman from New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, died shortly after at a hospital.
