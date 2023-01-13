First Insight Inc. has rolled out a new price optimization solution aimed at helping retailers and brands face the challenges of inflation on consumer spending. First Insight also launched “Ask & Answer” to further expand the company’s Insightsuite’s “Pick & Price” and “Rate & Rank” customer engagement functions. The impetus behind launching the new price optimization solution was the executive sentiment on pricing revealed in a recent report conducted by First Insight and WWD, which found that 40 percent of retail executives acknowledged that “in the face of ongoing business challenges, pricing was the one area within their control,” First Insight...

43 MINUTES AGO