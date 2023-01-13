Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Tiger euthanised in South Africa after escaping from private home
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - South African authorities euthanised a tiger on Wednesday after she escaped from an enclosure in a private home, killed several animals and injured a man, raising questions about whether exotic animals should be allowed to be kept as pets.
Indian diamond heiress gives up fortune to become child nun
An eight-year-old girl in India who was due to inherit a multimillion-dollar diamond fortune has instead been admitted as a nun to a strict religious order after renouncing worldly pleasures. Devanshi Sanghvi was, until this week, an heiress to the Sanghvi and Sons jewellery business in the western city of...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining difficulty jumps 10%, its biggest move since October
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty climbed 10.26%, according to data from BTC.com. Bitcoin's mining difficulty metric has risen just over 10%. The mining difficulty — which determines how hard it is to create the next block of transactions — reset just after 4 p.m. ET, following its roughly two-week schedule. The metric rose 10.26%, according to BTC.com data.
theblock.co
Framework Ventures leads Parfin’s $15 million raise to provide web3 rails in LatAm
Parfin has raised $15 million to provide web3 infrastructure solutions to Latin America. The raise is led by Framework Ventures and also sees participation from Alexia Ventures and Valor Capital Group. Web3 infrastructure provider Parfin has raised $15 million in a bid to dominate the Latin America region. The seed...
theblock.co
The WEF's global village metaverse promises better world, and better meetings
The World Economic Forum launched a prototype of its own metaverse, the Global Collaboration Village. The WEF claims that the Global Collaboration Village will be a purpose-driven space where organizations can collaborate and take action on the world’s most pressing challenges. The World Economic Forum launched a new working...
theblock.co
Coinbase halts operations in Japan citing 'market conditions'
Coinbase has shuttered its operations in Japan. Customers have been advised to withdraw their assets before Feb. 16. Crypto exchange Coinbase has paused its business in Japan and has advised customers to withdraw their assets from the platform, the company announced on Wednesday. Coinbase blamed the current market conditions for...
theblock.co
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
theblock.co
Pantera and Archetype co-lead $12.5 million Series A funding round for Obol Labs
Obol Labs aims to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure. The fresh funding brings Obol Labs’ total financing to $19 million. Obol Labs, a startup aiming to make proof-of-stake blockchains more secure, raised $12.5 million in Series A funding. Investment firms Pantera Capital and Archetype co-led the round, with additional...
theblock.co
3AC founders Zhu and Davies pitch to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange
The founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto exchange CoinFlex are pitching investors on a new crypto exchange focused on claims trading. A new pitch deck shows the founders are trying to raise $25 million investors with a time-to-market goal of “asap.”. Su Zhu and...
theblock.co
Filecoin Foundation set to test IPFS-based communication in space
Filecoin Foundation is set to deploy a decentralized file system in space. The deployment will test IPFS for in-space communication. Filecoin Foundation, the governance entity that controls the Filecoin network, is moving forward with its plan to launch a decentralized file system in space this year, the foundation announced on Tuesday.
theblock.co
Suspected North Korean hackers move $63.5 million in ether stolen from Horizon bridge
The hackers of the Horizon bridge moved 41,000 ETH ($63.5 million) over the weekend, on-chain analysts detected. The funds were routed to a privacy exchange called Railgun and moved to three centralized exchanges. Binance froze $2.6 million of the stolen funds. Over the weekend, on-chain analysts detected large movements from...
