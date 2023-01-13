Read full article on original website
10 Phrases I’ve Learned In My First Year Of Living In The Quad Cities
It's been a year since I moved to the Quad Cities from Arkansas and I've definitely expanded my vocabulary. There are a bunch of Southern-isms that are also used in the Midwest so several things did translate. But there are a few terms that I was definitely unfamiliar with until I moved to the Quad Cities last January.
Not A Dry January? Here Is Iowa’s & Illinois’ Favorite Beer Types
Are you a normal person and aren't participating in dry January? Same. I need to have some beers to get me through what feels like the longest month of the century every year it comes around. While all of those other suckers are staying sober, you and I are sucking down beers and most likely our favorite kind of beers. A new study has shown each state's favorite type of beer. Yes, there is more to beer than Busch Light which isn't even a type of beer.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
Here’s Why Some Moms Are Joining Mothers-Only Communes Known as ‘Mommunes’
Single moms are banding together in mothers-only communities to help ease the stress of raising children, as well as lower their financial burdens. Kristin Batykefer, a single mom who is part of a mothers-only household she shares with longtime friend Tessa Gilder, spoke to Good Morning America about the rising "mommune" trend.
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
Fun Ways To Beat The January Blues In The Quad Cities
This year has had a weird start with this weather, if you are feeling down or bored this year... hopefully one of these awesome events can help make your start to 2023 better!. Augustana Symphony Orchestra Concert - Winners of the Augustana Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition will perform as soloists. They are Alex Sell, bass trombone; Adele Shirkey, flute; and Abriana Tereza, soprano. Sell is a sophomore from Rosemount, Minn. He will perform Christopher Brubeck’s "Concerto for Bass Trombone, Movement III: James Brown in the Twilight Zone." Shirkey is a sophomore from Schaumburg, Ill., majoring in music education. Shirkey will perform Carl Reinecke’s "Flute Concerto, Movement I." Tereza is a junior from Port Barrington, Ill., majoring in music education. The soprano will perform "Ain’t it a Pretty Night" and "The Trees on the Mountain" from Carlisle Floyd’s "Susannah." Up to three winners are selected by a panel of outside judges in the annual competition, which is open to all students. Learn more here. Date: 01/17/2023 at 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM.
One Of The Most Famous Real Life Exorcisms Happened In Iowa
Exorcisms have become infamous not only in real-life history but also in the movie world. In 1928 one of those notorious exorcisms took place in Earling, Iowa. This unusually long exorcism took place over the course of three weeks and has inspired many terrifying retellings. In fact, this Iowa exorcism partially inspired the novel “The Exorcist,” which later became one of the most notorious horror movies of all time.
Why Iowa Is One Of The Best States To Start Your Own Business
We've all had that dream of starting our own business. Whether it's in the Quad Cities or in a major city, there has been a business idea that has come across our minds that could have been or are legitimate business ideas. If you have an idea and you are wanting to genuinely explore opening one, Iowa is a good place to do so and Illinois is pretty good too.
Slang Terms Only True Iowans Will Know And Understand
Every state, every city, and every town has something unique about it, including the slang or lingo that they use. I grew up in Minneapolis so I'm used to slang terms like "oh, fer cute!" which would mean adorable. You might be familiar with the term "you betcha" which means agreement. Have you ever heard someone say "ope, just gonna sneak right past ya." You'll hear that used in just about every busy grocery store where I grew up.
Illinois’ & Iowa’s Favorite Disney Channel Movies Are Very Wrong
We get studies sent to us all the time. Most of them are true, but there are a few that come out that make me do a solid "WTF" at the top of my lungs in my office. A recent study was sent to us naming each state's favorite Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM). Iowa's and Illinois' "favorite" DCOMs are two movies I have never heard of and I'm pretty sure no one else has either.
Do You Actually Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Illinois?
If you're planning to get hitched in Illinois, there are a few things you should know first. Congrats, you're engaged, now the circus of wedding planning ensues. You have a dozen things to do involving venues, food, invitations, a dress. But no matter what your wedding plan is, one thing on your to-do list is to get that marriage license from the courthouse that serves as your legally binding document to your partner.
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa
A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
Will Iowa Pass Its Own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?
Iowa House Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday similar to the law in Florida commonly known as the 'Don't Say Gay Bill', according to the Globe Gazette. The measure says that public school teachers may not teach sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. It would also require that school boards provide age-appropriate and research-based instruction in human growth and development according to the Globe Gazette. Supporters of the bill say that its meant to allow parents to determine when and where to introduce LGBTQ topics to their children.
