This year has had a weird start with this weather, if you are feeling down or bored this year... hopefully one of these awesome events can help make your start to 2023 better!. Augustana Symphony Orchestra Concert - Winners of the Augustana Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition will perform as soloists. They are Alex Sell, bass trombone; Adele Shirkey, flute; and Abriana Tereza, soprano. Sell is a sophomore from Rosemount, Minn. He will perform Christopher Brubeck’s "Concerto for Bass Trombone, Movement III: James Brown in the Twilight Zone." Shirkey is a sophomore from Schaumburg, Ill., majoring in music education. Shirkey will perform Carl Reinecke’s "Flute Concerto, Movement I." Tereza is a junior from Port Barrington, Ill., majoring in music education. The soprano will perform "Ain’t it a Pretty Night" and "The Trees on the Mountain" from Carlisle Floyd’s "Susannah." Up to three winners are selected by a panel of outside judges in the annual competition, which is open to all students. Learn more here. Date: 01/17/2023 at 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM.

1 DAY AGO