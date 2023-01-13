ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area

The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Citizens Opposed to the Merger postpones meeting due to potential storm

HOLDREGE – Considering the potential winter storm this week, Citizens Opposed to the Merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has rescheduled its public meeting. The new meeting date will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Phelps County Ag...
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney in declared snow emergency

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Street Division announces that in anticipation of the snow event, a Snow Emergency is in effect beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday,. There is no parking on Emergency Snow Routes during this snow emergency. Violators will be towed and ticketed.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK's Wes Ferguson wins mile, 800 in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Defending NCAA Division II 800-meter national champion Wes Ferguson won two events as the University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team returned to action at The Graduate Classic in Lincoln. Ferguson started a productive weekend by winning the mile in 4 minutes, 13.92 seconds on...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Public Library to host monthly Family Game Night

KEARNEY – Mark your calendar for a fun evening of games at Kearney Public Library. Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for Family Game Night from 6:30-8 p.m. We’ll provide board games, card games and many types of puzzles and brain teasers. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Freedom Rider to speak at UNK's MLK Day of Service

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Office of Student Diversity & Inclusion will host the third annual MLK Day of Service Jan. 25 at UNK. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union. This year’s service project will include a school supply drive to benefit area elementary students in Kearney, Lexington and Grand Island, as well as a drop-in letter of encouragement writing workshop for those same students.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Two Colorado juveniles apprehended after high-speed chase in Buffalo County

KEARNEY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Family, authorities continue search for missing Aurora elderly couple

The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple. Bob and Loveda Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, were last seen Thursday afternoon in Grand Island, where they had lunch at Applebee’s. According to their son, Victor Proctor, the couple has no cell phone or credit card with them, and their dog and medications are still at home, indicating the absence wasn’t planned.
AURORA, NE
Kearney Hub

Visually impaired support group won't meet this month

KEARNEY – The Kearney Chapter of the Nebraska Visually Impaired Peer Support Group will not meet this month. Its next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Elaine Wiseman Pavilion at Kearney Manor, 2715 I Ave. For more information, call Judy Beck at 308-293-8922. FAVE 5:...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Phelps County Community Foundation announces staff promotions

HOLDREGE – The Phelps County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the promotion of two staff members – Lacy Chapman and Patty Freburg. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Lacy Chapman joined PCCF in Sept....
PHELPS COUNTY, NE

