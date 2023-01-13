Read full article on original website
This dog joined his 3-year old human sibling in a time out and it’s taking over the internet by storm
Here we are with yet another viral story of a dog and their owner…only this time the ‘owner’ in this particular story is a super tiny little three-year old boy who was put in a time out and super unhappy about that. Lucky for him, his furry friend decided to join him!
Tears as 'Scared' Rescue Dog Learns to Use Stairs After Being Kept in Cage
"She will be the best doggo when she settles in," one TikToker wrote, while another commented, "Her life is going to be so much better because of your family."
lovemeow.com
A Couple Rescued a Roadside Kitten While Traveling but Ended Up Bringing Three Cats Home
A couple rescued a roadside kitten while traveling but ended up bringing three cats home. A couple was traveling in Greece when they spotted a little stray on the side of the road all alone. "We drove through an alley of olive trees when my partner stopped and pointed at the kitten," Olivia shared with Love Meow.
lovemeow.com
Cat Wants to 'Talk' to Every Kitten that Comes Through the Door After His Life was Forever Changed
A former stray cat wants to "talk" to every kitten that comes through the door after his life was forever changed. Forest the cat found his forever home a few years ago and has been helping kittens in need ever since. Erica, a vet tech, crossed paths with Forest when she was working at a cat cafe.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
18-Year-Old Horrified After Being Forced to 'Sleep in Tent in Backyard' Over Christmas Holiday
What is a person to do when there isn’t enough space in their home to host everyone?. Many people are accustomed to their families coming together under one roof to celebrate the Christmas holiday season, and a house can get full pretty quickly in that case.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.
Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.
Cat Refuses to Give Up Bed To Angry Doberman In Hilarious Video
Viewers were in awe of the cat's insouciant response, with one commenting: ""Only a cat would casually groom themselves while looking down the barrel of a Doberman."
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Weird Fish With Milky, Mushy 'Marshmallow' Flesh Prompt Warning
"We need to urgently find out what is turning our snapper into marshmallows," Trish Rea, a fisher and analyst for LegaSea, told Newsweek.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
