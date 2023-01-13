Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
I Heart Mac & Cheese Has Opened Another Location in Colorado
I am one of those annoying types of people that make their own lyrics up in my head to suit whatever I am thinking about. For instance, Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" fits this subject perfectly. I love mac and cheese, so put another scoop on my bowl...
Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long
As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
Take a Rare Look Inside + Learn About Colorado’s Sports Castle
Colorado is full of history, and much of the history that remains today can be found in historic buildings. One historic building has gone through major changes over its lifetime and is still standing in downtown Denver, but looks much different on the outside than it did in its heyday.
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
Which Colorado Cities Make List of Best Cities to Walk Your Dog?
The folks over at Lawnstarter must know me pretty well. I love a good walk with the dog, or more accurately, my dog Charlie loves a good walk with me, my wife and especially our kids. I've lived in a bunch of different cities over time all around the country,...
How Denver, Colorado Inspired the New Viral Horror Movie ‘M3GAN’
Even if you aren't a fan of scary movies, you've probably heard of M3GAN. The new horror film follows an artificial-intelligence-doll-turned-self-aware-murderer that wreaks havoc on a Seattle toy company — and it's taken the U.S. by storm. M3GAN — official trailer. You can't scroll through TikTok without seeing...
Oldest Titi Monkey in North America Passes Away at the Denver Zoo
The Denver Zoo made a sad announcement this week, regarding one of its most beloved residents. Unfortunately, the zoo was forced to say goodbye to Cinnamon, their coppery titi monkey after observing a major decline in her health. Keepers had noticed a change in Cinnamon’s health recently, which was ultimately...
Someone Stole a Truck and 2 Adorable Show Pigs Here for The Stock Show
The feeling of having something stolen from you stirs in the gut. The more value or meaning attached to the item taken, the more pain in the gut. If that which was taken is a living thing you have loved and nurtured for years, then the feelings of worry for their well-being get mixed in.
Deadly Crash Near East Loveland Walmart Kills 1, Injures 2 Others
A tragedy Saturday evening, January 14, 2022, as a suspected drunk driver traveling at high rate of speed, ended up taking a life while behind the wheel. It's another situation where it appears that alcohol made someone do something that they would never think to do, normally. There's nothing wrong with having a few drinks, there is a problem when a person has too many, and then proceeds to drive.
Very Rare Racoon Spent a Crazy 3 Weeks Within a Colorado Kohl’s
It's hard to believe, by the noise this rare wild animal makes, that it took three weeks to get the little guy out of the store. Many people like Kohl's, maybe he wanted in on the deals. When you hear that a "cat" was in a Colorado store for three...
Free Ride: Transfort Looking to Get Rid of Charging Passengers
Have you taken a ride on one the Transfort busses in the last couple of years? If not you wouldn't necessarily know that they haven't been taken any fees. You might be surprised to hear that it's kind of saving them money. Between now and the middle of February, 2023,...
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
This Notorious Female Serial Killer Tried to Avoid Capture in Colorado
According to LiveScience.com, men tend to commit murder more than women. But one of America's most notorious serial killers was a female — and she avoided capture in Colorado. We're talking about Louise Peete, a Louisiana native who Medium author Mary Holman reports lived a comfortable but troubled life...
Free Wildlife Hero Training & New Volunteer Opportunity Here in NoCo!
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with the Founder of Northern Colorado Wildlife, Tallon Nightwalker, about their upcoming Wildlife Hero Training and Prospect Ponds Litter Clean-Up happening in January 2023. This month, the Wildlife Hero Training with be held on January 14th from 12-1pm at the Northern Colorado...
A Dozen Geese Found Dead at Colorado Park, Avian Flu Suspected
If you've taken a stroll around Sheldon Lake at City Park in Fort Collins, Colorado, recently, it's possible you noticed something strange with the geese. Officials have confirmed at least a dozen geese were found dead at the lake. Now is not the time to be feeding the ducks and...
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office Has a Message for Vigilante Locals
The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is asking online private investigators to refrain from vigilante justice. The agency took to Facebook to address a YouTube community attempting to catch possible child predators in Colorado — and to ask them to stop. "The Weld County Sheriff's Office wants to partner...
K99
Windsor, CO
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0