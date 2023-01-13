ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longbeachstate.com

Hawai’i Pulls Away In Final Minutes As Beach Falls On The Road

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Long Beach State trailed by just a single point with less than 90 seconds to play, but Hawai'i picked up a critical defensive stop and answered with a 3-pointer from Noel Coleman to hold off the Beach on the road in a 79-70 win for the Rainbow Warriors.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy