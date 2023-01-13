LONG BEACH, Calif. – — Long Beach State showed it was ready to overcome anything that was thrown at them on Saturday afternoon when their game against Hawaii was suddenly moved to the Gold Mine, due to weather. The Beach went into the Goldmine for the first official women's basketball game in program history since 2004 and took down Hawaii, the defending Big West Champions, by a score of 62-48. The Beach (9-7, 4-2 Big West) shot 45.8 percent in the contest and picked up 14 steals, while forcing Hawaii (5-9, 3-2 Big West) into 22 turnovers. LBSU capitalized and scored 19 points off turnovers.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO