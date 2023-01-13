ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

mynbc5.com

Winooski School District ribbon-cutting ceremony postponed

WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski School District is postponing its ribbon-cutting celebration due to scheduling conflicts. The district originally intended to have its official ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate a series of major renovations, but now officials are rescheduling the event sometime between March 20 and April 7. NBC5...
WINOOSKI, VT
Colchester Sun

Essex Has Talent auditions to be held Feb. 3-5 at Essex High School auditorium

Essex Junction Recreation and Parks (EJRP) is hosting a talent show for all ages with auditions to be held Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, Feb. 5 at Essex High School (EHS). EJRP is seeking people with a variety of talents ranging from singing to puppetry and beyond. The talent show will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and the cost of admission will be $5 per person to benefit the EHS Fine Arts Department.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County health care startup to fold

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Milton Police investigate school threat during school dance

MILTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, a school dance in Milton was cut short after police were notified of a possible threat at the elementary-middle school. Police tell us that students told staff about a text message about a potential threat outside the building on Friday night while the dance was going on.
MILTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Nagueños, a Filipino-American diner, settles in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont may have very few Filipino restaurants, but recently-opened Nagueños has settled in Essex Junction and is excited to bring flavors of the Bicol Region to Chittenden County. Nagueños is run by two couples, Jerrymay and Paul Lopez and Emma and JR Perez. The name...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Former Vershire copper mine to host archaeological dig

VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the Superfund site is slated for an archaeological dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town of Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
VERSHIRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Bristol

BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Plainfield teen cited for leaving scene of crash with injuries

MARSHFIELD — A 18-year-old from Plainfield was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Marshfield early Saturday morning. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 2 at around 3:20 a.m. Police say all occupants had left the scene when they arrived. The passengers were...
MARSHFIELD, VT
WCAX

Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in South Burlington yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle traveling 83 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour zone on I-89 south at around 8:25 p.m. The driver was...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

