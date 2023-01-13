Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Winooski School District ribbon-cutting ceremony postponed
WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski School District is postponing its ribbon-cutting celebration due to scheduling conflicts. The district originally intended to have its official ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate a series of major renovations, but now officials are rescheduling the event sometime between March 20 and April 7. NBC5...
Colchester Sun
Essex Has Talent auditions to be held Feb. 3-5 at Essex High School auditorium
Essex Junction Recreation and Parks (EJRP) is hosting a talent show for all ages with auditions to be held Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, Feb. 5 at Essex High School (EHS). EJRP is seeking people with a variety of talents ranging from singing to puppetry and beyond. The talent show will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and the cost of admission will be $5 per person to benefit the EHS Fine Arts Department.
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex wants a municipal office large enough for staff and one that resides in the town
ESSEX TOWN — The current municipal offices for the Town of Essex are not large enough for the Town’s operations, and the building stands in the City of Essex Junction – not the Town. The Selectboard identified a new municipal complex as one of its priorities for...
WCAX
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
Colchester Sun
A game of luck among trivia experts, Essex woman describes her journey to the Jeopardy stage
ESSEX TOWN — Growing up in Georgia, Vt. – and then Essex, watching “Jeopardy!” was a routine for Claire Theoret. Shouting out the answers to the blue question card on the TV screen is something she’s done her whole life. “One of my earliest memories...
Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate
The former bakery, which closed suddenly in 2021, was purchased by a real estate company affiliated with U-Haul in November, according to documents from the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate.
Addison Independent
Citing racism, MUHS girls’ basketball team skip game at Enosburg Falls
MIDDLEBURY — The members of the Middlebury Union High School girls’ basketball team chose not to travel to Enosburg Falls High School for a game this past Thursday citing a history of racist harassment of Tiger athletes at the Franklin County school. The team last week posted a...
Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont
While concerns about the bird flu have hit the state, regional farms maintain that inflation is a significant force behind the steep prices in grocery aisles. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Milton Police investigate school threat during school dance
MILTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, a school dance in Milton was cut short after police were notified of a possible threat at the elementary-middle school. Police tell us that students told staff about a text message about a potential threat outside the building on Friday night while the dance was going on.
An 18th-Century Barn in Richmond Is a Hidden Gem for Oriental Rug Enthusiasts
When Amanda Gustin of Barre inherited three antique Oriental rugs, she knew that the family heirlooms required special care. As director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society, Gustin knows a lot about local history and artifacts, "but these rugs are completely outside my area of expertise," she said.
Colchester Sun
Nagueños, a Filipino-American diner, settles in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont may have very few Filipino restaurants, but recently-opened Nagueños has settled in Essex Junction and is excited to bring flavors of the Bicol Region to Chittenden County. Nagueños is run by two couples, Jerrymay and Paul Lopez and Emma and JR Perez. The name...
Gov. Phil Scott proposes a state fund to help rural towns get federal money
The rural infrastructure assistance program would provide $3 million for towns to get help applying for federal aid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott proposes a state fund to help rural towns get federal money.
WCAX
Former Vershire copper mine to host archaeological dig
VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the Superfund site is slated for an archaeological dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town of Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
John McClaughry: Hidden milk tax will make dairy farming a public utility
Dairy production, pricing and farm income will be controlled by the government, and paid for by jacking up the prices of dairy products paid by families who won’t ever catch on. Read the story on VTDigger here: John McClaughry: Hidden milk tax will make dairy farming a public utility.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
WCAX
MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you know that most frankincense is distilled in France? But a Colchester company has proven an exception to the rule. Elissa Borden has more on the local incense distiller whose products are Made in Vermont. Despite living and working in Vermont, Madhi Ibrahim likes to...
newportdispatch.com
Plainfield teen cited for leaving scene of crash with injuries
MARSHFIELD — A 18-year-old from Plainfield was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Marshfield early Saturday morning. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 2 at around 3:20 a.m. Police say all occupants had left the scene when they arrived. The passengers were...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in South Burlington yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle traveling 83 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour zone on I-89 south at around 8:25 p.m. The driver was...
