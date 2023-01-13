Read full article on original website
Grads Assist Netflix with Film at West Point, New York
You may not have heard so I wanted to be sure I shared the news that there is a great murder mystery movie now available on Netflix that was filmed at West Point with the help of some Cadet Alumni. The Pale Blue Eye is a fictional murder mystery that...
Award-Winning New York State BBQ May Be Yankees Good Luck Charm
The New York Yankees have yet to lose a game after a top player met the owner of an award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant. It must have been a whirlwind few days for Ed Randolph, the owner of Handsome Devil in Newburgh, New York. Orange County Restaurant Owner Detained By TSA.
Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC
A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
New York Ranks High Among Places For Worst Bedbug Infestations
This is enough to keep you up at night. New York recently moved toward the top of a very dubious list that's grossing quite a few people out. Orkin just released their annual Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and it appears New York didn't do so well. We've already ranked high on other vermin-related lists before, such as cities with the worst rat problem.
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
Is That A Duck Cannon? DEC Uses Rockets To Capture Birds [VIDEO]
The DEC has to have some of the coolest ways to capture animals you've ever seen. I know what you're thinking. Are they really loading a duck into a cannon and shooting it? No they aren't. But they are using rockets to capture ducks for banding and data collecting. It...
DA: 5 Men Stole ‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ In HV, New York
Five men are accused of stealing the "most valuable metal on the planet" in the Hudson Valley 56 times!. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah recently announced a 24-count indictment of five men in connection with the countywide theft of 56 van and bus catalytic converters with a fair market value of more than $50,000, officials say.
Hudson Valley High School Addresses Student Carrying BB Gun
Many parents think about their child's safety at school. Gun violence has increased in America. According to the KFF, firearms sadly became the leading cause of death for kids in The United States. Car accidents, injuries, cancer, and substance abuse were not far behind. They also report that the death of kids from guns has been on an upward trend since 2000.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
A 175-Year-Old Wappingers Falls, New York Landmark Closes
A landmark in Dutchess County has closed its doors after well over 100 years in service. On Friday, January 13th, 2023, The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls shared some sad news writing that after 175 years, they were closing. In the announcement on Facebook, they wrote:. On Sunday we...
Don’t Miss The Hudson Valley’s Ultimate Bourbon and Rye Experience in Fishkill, NY
Do you have a whiskey lover in your life? If you do, they will not want to miss the Hudson Valley's Ultimate Bourbon & Rye Experience. On Saturday, January 28th, Boutique Wines, Spirits, and Ciders will become a hub for whiskey lovers. The Hudson Valley is home to some incredible distillers who have created spirits that are bursting with flavor and now is your chance to try them.
Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley
A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Two New York Men Sentenced For Roles in Decade-Long Scam
Two New York men have been recently been sentenced for the roles they played in what is being called a decade-long Ponzi scheme. The announcement was made by the Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The charges against both men included second-degree money laundering, as well as a first-degree...
Another Big Lottery Winner in Newburgh, New York
If you played Mega Millions last week, check your tickets because another winning million-dollar ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. Like most of the world, many of us got caught up in the Mega Millions lottery game over the last couple of weeks. With the jackpot reaching record levels just about all of us went out to buy at least a ticket or two last week.
Did You Know, Monticello New York is The Bagel Capital of the World?
January 15th is National Bagel Day, but guess what? Every day is National Bagel Day in the Hudson Valley. You're probably asking yourself "but, why!?" Because the Bagel capital of THE WORLD (yes, that's right the world) is located in Sullivan County. Monticello, New York: Bagel Capital of The World.
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
Your Hudson Valley Weather For the Week Ahead
As we enter the middle of January, some across the area are still wondering if the Hudson Valley will see substantial snowfall this winter. This weekend brought colder, windier weather back to the Hudson Valley, but overall, temperatures are still around normal for this time of year. Will it snow...
Mexican Restaurant in Poughkeepsie Suddenly Closes Doors Temporarily
If you're on your way to one of your favorite Mexican spots in Poughkeepsie then don't be surprised when the doors are closed. The Hudson Valley area is filled with Mexican restaurants and for good reason, because local residents love them. According to Brizodata, Mexican food is the most popular ethnic food in America as they make up almost 11% of all restaurants in the country. Who doesn't love nachos, enchiladas, burritos or tacos?
