West Point, NY

Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC

A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
WOODSTOCK, NY
New York Ranks High Among Places For Worst Bedbug Infestations

This is enough to keep you up at night. New York recently moved toward the top of a very dubious list that's grossing quite a few people out. Orkin just released their annual Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and it appears New York didn't do so well. We've already ranked high on other vermin-related lists before, such as cities with the worst rat problem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley High School Addresses Student Carrying BB Gun

Many parents think about their child's safety at school. Gun violence has increased in America. According to the KFF, firearms sadly became the leading cause of death for kids in The United States. Car accidents, injuries, cancer, and substance abuse were not far behind. They also report that the death of kids from guns has been on an upward trend since 2000.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Don’t Miss The Hudson Valley’s Ultimate Bourbon and Rye Experience in Fishkill, NY

Do you have a whiskey lover in your life? If you do, they will not want to miss the Hudson Valley's Ultimate Bourbon & Rye Experience. On Saturday, January 28th, Boutique Wines, Spirits, and Ciders will become a hub for whiskey lovers. The Hudson Valley is home to some incredible distillers who have created spirits that are bursting with flavor and now is your chance to try them.
FISHKILL, NY
Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley

A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Another Big Lottery Winner in Newburgh, New York

If you played Mega Millions last week, check your tickets because another winning million-dollar ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. Like most of the world, many of us got caught up in the Mega Millions lottery game over the last couple of weeks. With the jackpot reaching record levels just about all of us went out to buy at least a ticket or two last week.
NEWBURGH, NY
Your Hudson Valley Weather For the Week Ahead

As we enter the middle of January, some across the area are still wondering if the Hudson Valley will see substantial snowfall this winter. This weekend brought colder, windier weather back to the Hudson Valley, but overall, temperatures are still around normal for this time of year. Will it snow...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mexican Restaurant in Poughkeepsie Suddenly Closes Doors Temporarily

If you're on your way to one of your favorite Mexican spots in Poughkeepsie then don't be surprised when the doors are closed. The Hudson Valley area is filled with Mexican restaurants and for good reason, because local residents love them. According to Brizodata, Mexican food is the most popular ethnic food in America as they make up almost 11% of all restaurants in the country. Who doesn't love nachos, enchiladas, burritos or tacos?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

