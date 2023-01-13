ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige Rocks A Colorful Emilio Pucci Top At Her ‘Intimate’ Birthday Dinner In New York City

By Shannon Dawson
 5 days ago

Source: MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA / Getty


Mary J. Blige rang in her 52nd birthday in style.

On Jan. 11, the “No More Drama” hitmaker celebrated her birthday with an “intimate” dinner at Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square, according to Page Six. Surrounded by family and close friends, Blige was all smiles as she wined and dined in celebration of the occasion. Fat Joe, DJ SnS, and Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins were some celebs who attended the star’s VIP dinner. The restaurant also unveiled its new private space, 47 Below, a private members /VIP space below ground at BCH Times Square.

During the b-day bash, Blige was surprised with “big cakes and huge sparklers” as attendees sang “Happy Birthday” to her, according to a few insiders.

After the party, the “Just Fine” singer took to Instagram to thank all of her fam for coming to the event.

“About last night…..Thank you @donpoohmusic & @nikkiskysavvy for the love at @brooklynchophouse for my birthday dinner #AllFamilyAllLove #FamilyAffair #CapricornSeason ,” the singer captioned a photo of herself standing in front of her giant birthday balloons.

Ms. Blige was dressed to impress for the occasion, too! The nine-time Grammy winner wore a colorful Emilio Pucci top paired with pink metallic jeans by Frame. The star topped the look off with a Gucci belt and green boots designed by Jennifer Le.

Mary J. Blige stuns in a leather look by celebrity stylist Jason Rembert

Mary J. has been setting off the internet with her fashionable looks as of recent. On Thursday, the R&B icon sent social media into a heart-eyed tizzy when she posted a photo of herself rocking a tight leather corset and shorts courtesy of Jason Rembert. The Yonkers native styled up the look with a ton of flashy jewelry from her Sister Love accessory line .

Mary J. Blige looks finer than ever at 52! Happy Birthday to the queen!

What do you think about Mary’s sizzling birthday looks? Tell us down in the comments section.

Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game

